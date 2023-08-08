A COMEDIAN has shared her hilarious experience of her time at the Edinburgh Fringe after the “journey from hell” to attend her shows at the festival.

Ayamé Ponder had been making the trip up to the capital last Wednesday for her comedy show Knock Knock in a packed train with “everyone and their mother”.

The 25-year-old arrived flustered in Edinburgh, and had nipped out to the shops when she was left taken aback by a well-known local.

Footage shows Ayamé from Brentford, West London walking past the Hilton hotel in Edinburgh as she can be heard narrating the video.

She says: “I travelled to Edinburgh for Edinburgh Fringe Festival and it was a journey from hell.”

The camera then pans to Ayamé looking miserable as she sits in a small seating aisle of her train carriage.

The video shows the rest of the carriage, with rows of suitcases filling up the luggage rack above.

Groups of people can also be seen making their way down to the carriage to fill in the last empty seats.

Ayamé says: “Everyone and their mother was on that train and they each brought 10 suitcases with them.”

She then adds: “I wanted to cry”.

The clip then cuts to a view of Waverley Station as the train safely reaches its final destination as Ayamé says: “If you’re wondering why I’m there –”

She points to the station: “–It’s because I’m doing Knock Knock. It’s a show – a TikTok-sponsored show. Stand-up comedy. Who would have thought?”

The video then shows Ayamé disgruntled as she faces a winding set of stairs up to her Airbnb,

She grimaces as she explains: “Had to travel up that staircase with my 12-tonne bag.”

Lightening the mood, she then shows a small bouquet of flowers that awaited her inside the flat, and says: “My management sent me flowers, how sweet.”

She blushes as she reads the card.

Many were quick to show support. (C) ayame.p/TikTok

The card reads: “Huge congratulations to you, Ayamé. This is the start of great, great success. You’re gonna kill it. Go show them who you are. Love from your Vamp family xx”.

Ayamé then continues: “Lovely Airbnb but no hangers.”

The camera pans across a floral-patterned rug to show a bare wardrobe, whilst Ayamé lays out her palm in frustration as she says: “So, when it was time to unpack, I struggled there.”

Ayamé can then be seen journeying down the streets of Stockbridge as she says: “So, I went for a walk to go and get some hangers.”

The footage then hilariously shows one of sculptor Antony Gormley’s bronze statues in the Water of Leith – part of Gormley’s 6 TIMES series well-known to Edinburgh residents.

Six of the statues are dotted down the Water of Leith as a method for measuring the depth of the river per each seasonal change.

The camera zooms in as Ayamé looks bewildered at the oddity.

She jokingly concludes the video: “I saw this guy in the stream, so I went home.”

Ayamé took to social media on Wednesday to share her experience of her trip to the Scots capital.

The video received over 8,800 likes and dozens of comments from fans left in stitches by Ayamé’s vlog.

One person wrote: “Strange things occur when the Fringe is on. Welcome to Scotland.”

Another said: “That guy in the stream in Stockbridge is truly a shock.”

A third commented: “OMG, people with like three huge suitcases on the train who insist on getting off first. What’s even in there? Why do you need all that?”

A fourth added: “OMG, I was walking along that river and saw the same statue and it freaked me the f**k out.”