SCOTS locals have been left delighted after a beloved “legend” cat finally returned home after having gone missing for two weeks.

Mum and daughter duo Suzanne and Taylor Russell were left heartbroken last month when they discovered that their moggy Mabel had disappeared in her home town of Livingston, West Lothian.

Pictured: The “legend” Mabel. (C) Catherine Young.

The 14-year-old moggy has become a local legend and a staple with residents thanks to popping up around the area and being a constant presence in her usual spot on a bench in Lanthorn, West Lothian.

Despite enlisting help from neighbours and locals, owners Suzanne, 51, and Taylor, 22, feared the worst when Mabel still hadn’t returned days later.

However, to the town’s relief, Mabel was finally found two weeks later, having bizarrely been brought by a local to a vet in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire – over 20 miles away.

Originally seeking the help of their fellow residents, Suzanne and Taylor had issued a plea to social media via their neighbour Catherine Young last month.

The 26-year-old wrote in the post: “Little Mabel has been missing for over a week now. Suzanne Russell, Taylor Russell and I are all very worried about her.

“If anyone sees her around Dedridge or outside of Dedridge at all, could you please let Suzanne know.”

The post received dozens of likes, comments and shares as many thousands of residents began the search for the cheeky cat.

Incredibly, the family received a message from a local in Airdrie on Monday, who had spotted the moggy on her own.

Pictured: Owner Taylor Russell was delighted to see Mabel return. (C) Taylor Russell.

Believing she was a stray, had carried her to a vet in Airdrie and within hours, Suzanne and Catherine were in the car on the way to pick Mabel up and return her to her usual stomping grounds.

In an incredible update, Catherine wrote on behalf of Suzanne and Taylor: “We are at our happiest to have Mabel back home with us all, after being found in Airdrie late at night.

“I just wanted to thank each and every one of you so much for all your lovely comments and posts regarding Mabel.

“You have all been so kind in helping us find her. She is truly loved by so many. What greater gift than the love of a cat!”

The post received over 450 likes and dozens from scores of locals who were left over the moon at seeing their town’s staple moggy return.

Carolyn Drysdale wrote: “Fantastic news but Mabel, you’ll be grounded.”

Carol Cowen said: “Airdrie? How the heck did she get to Airdrie? I’m so glad she’s back home was starting to worry about her. Her humans will be over the moon.”

Joyce Robertson commented: “Delighted you got her home. I guess the right intention was there but to pick up a cat in Livingston and take it to Airdrie, perhaps needed more thought .”

Pictured: Catherine Young and Mabel. (C) Catherine Young.

Karen Simon added: “There is no greatest gift than the undying loyalty and love of a cat. I am so happy for you all. Mabel is a legend of Dedridge.”

Margaret Hunter commented: “That’s amazing. Hopefully her travelling days are over.”

Speaking to Suzanne today, she said: “She was last seen on 14 July at the bench she usually sits at.

“When I went down to collect her – as she will camp out given the chance (often in the gardens of the lovely people who live on the corner who look out for her) – she wasn’t in her usual haunts.

“I waited a couple of days, as she had previously evaded us for a couple of days, but then got really worried and posted about it on Facebook – she’s well known in the area.

“Catherine loves Mabel too, so she started posting as well to get the message out to a wider audience.

“I got a message from the people who had found her in Livingston and had taken her to Airdrie, as they came across her late at night and had limited options.

“They had contacted the local vet to see about getting her scan for a chip (which she has), and the vet suggested they check social media.

Pictured: Mabel giving a paw-five while looking for a treat. (C) Taylor Russell.

“They checked a Livingston page for lost cats and saw my post and reached out. I was absolutely delighted and very emotional!

“This isn’t her first adventure either as a similar thing happened in November 2020 when she was picked up by someone else who thought she was lost and they took her home to Armadale.

“Again, it was social media that helped get the message out – It’s lovely that she brings so much joy to the people who pass her at the bench.

“There are so many stories from people about the comfort and company she has brought them.”

Taylor added: “I was relieved when she came home, but I’m used to her going on adventures so it wasn’t totally out of character for her.

“It’s surprisingly not the first time someone has assumed she was lost and taken her to their own house.

“She ended up in Armadale last time, which I thought was far enough away from home… never mind Airdrie.”

Catherine also added: “Mabel always pops over to see me and every time she sees me out and about or hears my voice, she comes running and follows me every time.

“She is so friendly, loves people, loves the attention and food of course. She is very unique, with her Cleopatra eyeliner out to the sides of her eyes.

“A very black nose and the split of colour under her chin. The wee hair spikes on the top of her ears too. She also doesn’t have any of the ginger that some other torties have.

“When Mabel had gone missing, it wasn’t the same without her. Very quiet and a lot of people had noticed that she was missing from the bench that she sits at down from the Lanthorn.

“Mabel was picked up here in Dedridge late at night a few weeks ago (Friday 14th July) by someone who thought she was lost/homeless and taken back to Airdrie in the car.

“They contacted the vet to make an appointment to see if she was chipped and were advise to check social media.

“They did and contacted Suzanne to let her know Mabel was safe and well. Therefore, me and Suzanne travelled in the car up to Airdrie late the other night to collect her.

“When we got her she was a little confused but happy to be back with us.”