TWO American football fans have detailed their trip to Scotland after making the more-than 3,600-mile journey to the country to watch the minnow football team they invested in.

Caledonian Braves Football Club was established in 2019, formerly existing as Edusport Academy, providing young French footballers the opportunity to combine the sport with education in Scotland.

In a bid to gain investment and give back to fans, the Braves, based in Motherwell, North Lanarkshire, have now offered punters the chance to partly own the tiny club.

Gaining investors from as far afield as Nepal and Brazil, the opportunity also proved particularly interesting for Jordan Presley and Andrew Stewart – two footie fans from North Carolina, USA.

In a bold move, the two new co-owners decided to jet across the Atlantic last week and into the streets of Motherwell to lay eyes on just what exactly they’d invested in.

Video begins with Andrew explaining: “This right here is the story of two Americans who bought a wee fifth division football club in Scotland and went to watch them play for the very first time.

“My name is Andrew and this guy is my buddy Jordan.”

The video shows the pair touching down in Scotland amid cloudy skies and picking up their rental car, before setting out for those sightseeing.

Andrew continues: “We arrived in Glasgow, Scotland during what we were told was particularly good weather, picked up our car and got on the road.

“I’m driving on the left side of the road, scared out of my mind.”

The pair then stop off at Celtic’s home ground of Celtic Park, before heading over to Rangers’ Ibrox stadium, but joke that they are unbothered – being here solely for the club they invested in.

The duo then set off for Loch Lomond, where their stop at the serene loch shores was duly interrupted by a screaming man clad in a Scottish football shirt and a kilt.

Andrew explains: “We headed back into Glasgow for dinner that night because tomorrow was match day.

“Today’s match was an away fixture so we were off to Ed-n-bur, is that how you say it?”

“About to go to Edinburgh, pretty straightforward, hop on the M8, takes about an hour or so.

“Upon arriving in Edinburgh, we found a nice little coffee shop for coffees and food, then we were off to the match.”

The video then shows the pair finally arriving at the away ground of Christie Gillies Park, where the Braves would be facing Civil Service Strollers FC.

The two pals walk through the car park and into the 1,569-capacity ground as they continue documenting their day, stopping off to greet fans and players alike.

“Alright, we made it to the ground, today’s matchup is The Caledonian Braves versus the Civil Service Strollers, a club that was founded before either World War had happened,” Andrew says.

“We arrived with plenty of time to check out the pitch , say good luck to the lads and also to say hello to some local fans.”

The video saw the pair going onto the pitch and fist bumping the players during their warm-ups and meeting local fans and dogs in the stands.

“After checking out the grounds in the stands, we found where we wanted to watch the match, there honestly wasn’t a bad seat in the house.”

The pair then left the stadium at half-time, opting for a bite to eat at a local fish and chip shop, before washing the food down with Scotland’s other national drink.

Andrew continues: “We took advantage of the halftime break to get the full Scottish football experience by visiting the local chippy – I apologise if I butchered that [pronunciation].

“But, we were told that we need to get fish and chips by pretty much everyone that we met.

“The chips were easily a seven-and-a-half of ten, I’d say that the fish was probably pushing eight out of ten.

“We were told that we had to wash it all down with a national fizzy beverage of Scotland, Irn-Bru.

“After around six or seven Irn-Brus over the course of our trip, Jordan proclaimed these to be a nine-and -a-half out of ten.

“I, on the other hand am not going to say what I rate Irn-Bru, I’m afraid that they won’t let me back into Scotland.

“Our first ever football match in Scotland was definitely a fun one, it was an absolutely incredible experience getting to see the team that we own up close and in-person.”

Disappointingly for the pair their side lost 1-0 to the Civil Service Strollers last Tuesday.

However, the two ended their visit to the Scottish vapital with a walk up the Royal Mile to take in the views from Edinburgh Castle.

The video was posted by Caledonian Braves FC yesterday with the caption: “Two of our newest owners made the journey all the way from America to watch us play!

“They documented their whole experience…”

The clip has since received over 61,000 likes and more than 700 comments from fans who launched playful jibes at the two Americans in their first trip to the country.

One user wrote: “Bit of bad news for yous (sic) both…Loch Lomond isn’t the Highlands.”

Another commented: “Guess this is a thing now. Buy soccer club, make documentary.”

A third said: “Hope you enjoyed Scotland lads. P.S. it’s pronounced Edin-bra.”

Another replied: “When was this filmed? You’re dressed for winter, this is our summer, taps aff weather.

A fifth added: “Madness watching this from two Americans. That’s my area where I grew up and that was my old local chippy. All the best and good luck with your team.”

Christie Gillies Park in Muirhouse, Edinburgh. Credits: Google Maps.

Speaking today Jordan Presley said: “Andrew and I are soccer content creators of many sorts – not just the influencer kind, but we try to educate, inspire and empower the next generation of ballers.

“Chris – the founder of the Braves had us come over to Scotland to shoot some content for the Braves and to help out their mission of becoming the first crowdsourced owned club in Scotland.

“Andrew and I thought it was an awesome opportunity, not just to capture lower league football in Scotland for the club but also for ourselves to travel and see Scotland.

“I actually went and played college soccer at Alma College, a college in Michigan that’s based around Scottish heritage.

“We would actually walk out to the pitch being led by our bagpipes, our kits had a tartan A and we’re called the ‘Scots’. They hold a Highlands Festival on campus every year too.

“So besides us having the opportunity to head to Scotland to create content, I’ve had deeper roots to your beautiful country well before it & have always wanted to visit.

“Plus being able to be a part of the ownership was a no brainer to me. It was in my roots before I even knew of the opportunity.

“The trip itself was so awesome. Though I’d been in the UK once before, my time was short, so this was my first extended stay. I loved every second.

“The moment we got there and met up with the team and Chris Ewing (the owner), it was first tough to understand what they were saying but it was awesome.

“You could tell there was so much pride in their football. When we saw the Braves play Civil, it was just the coolest thing. The club house, the little turnstyle to get into the park.

“The railings and the small supporters’ seats. It was everything a lifelong football fan and player wanted to see. I was amazed to see that something like this existed and the culture around it was so cool.

“Andrew and I tried everything we could, from a chippy to Irn-Bru. The only thing I wish we had more of was time!

“I know we didn’t get to see the Highlands like what we wanted but we tried our absolute best.

“One night I wandered into a pub that was playing great live music and it felt like I was in a movie scene. The people were so damn nice and friendly.

“I really can’t wait to get back and have all the reasons to now, so I can watch our team play. Excited to follow along from afar, for now.

“It’s been so cool to see this pop off and read all the comments (good and bad).

“Andrew and I might not be Ryan Reynolds, Rob Mcelhenney or Ted Lasso, but we are proud American owners of a Scottish club and I think its amazing that anyone can be too.”

Also speaking today Andrew Stewart said: “We wanted to show that POV of what other owners like us from around the world could experience if they bought into the club as well and came for a visit.

“I’ve been a football fan and player my whole life. I played in university over here in the US too.

“Plus, I’ve always wanted to visit Scotland as well so the club’s project that they’re undertaking was super intriguing to me.

“Based on the viral reaction to this video, it seems like the Braves’ crowdsourced investment model is intriguing to others as well.”

Speaking today founder and CEO of Caledonian Braves FC, Christopher Ewing said: “I feel extremely proud that football fans from around the world are showing an interest in our club.

“As owner of Scotland’s youngest senior football club, I welcome the opportunity to be able to share the club with fan from across the globe.

“To have over 550 owners from as far afield as Nepal, USA, Brazil and Singapore is absolutely amazing. Scotland is a friendly, fun loving, passionate nation and I think that this is reflected in the project.

“Many investors so far, have mentioned their love of the game of football and their admiration for Scotland as a country and that’s something which pleases me.

“We are on a mission to give football back to the fans and demonstrate that you do not need to be a movie star or a millionaire to own a football club.”

So far, Caledonian Braves Football Club have raised $135,321 from 573 different investors and currently sit in 16th place in the Scottish Lowland League.

If you’re interested in partially owning the club, follow this link: https://wefunder.com/cbfc