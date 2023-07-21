A TAYLOR SWIFT superfan has gone on a tour of some of the most well known places that the recording artist has visited in the United Kingdom’s capital.

Emily Talbut opted to head to Kentish Town in North London to visit Kentish Delight, a kebab shop which features in Swift’s anthem London Boy – an ode to her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The video for the song follows Swift as she goes around the capital stopping in on key landmarks for her relationship.

Emily, a Taylor Swift superfan, opted to visit the kebab shop.

Emily decided to spend a portion of her weekend re-tracing her idol’s footsteps around London whilst recording the whole experience.

The 27-year-old begins by filming the outside of the kebab shop on Kentish Town Road and zooms into the window.

Inside there is a small white frame hung up with a familiar blonde woman pictured in a selfie along with an unassuming member of staff.

The video then continues inside the shop to another picture of Taylor Swift which is proudly given pride of place on the wall of the North London eatery.

Emily decides to then focus on the goods that the kebab shop offer zooming in on the menu overheard before showcasing the chips with tomato sauce that she purchased.

The video was uploaded to TikTok on Sunday and has since been liked by more than 480,000 TikTok users as well as receiving dozens of comments.

One TikTok user wrote: “Definitely going when I’m going to the Eras tour closing weekend in London omg.”

Another commented: “First the selfie in the window, so cute.”

One said: “Another halal slay by sister Taylor.”

Another asked: “Did you ask them what she gets?!”

Emily responded: “He just said they’d order a bunch of food to take home. But that she came there a lot before she filmed the music video there and was always lovely.”

Emily also clarified: “PSA: I’m a vegetarian so cannot get a kebab but still wanted to get something to support them.”

Speaking today copywriter Emily said: “We knew it was where Taylor had filmed her music video, and it seemed like a fun thing to do as we were doing a whole day of visiting different spots from her London Boy song.

“When we arrived, the guy working there immediately knew why we were there as we’d been taking photos outside the shop, and asked if we wanted the ‘Swift kebab.’

“I’m vegetarian so we just got a portion of chips as we still wanted to support them, and while he was making them, we asked him some questions and he was really happy to talk about it.

“He said Taylor used to come there before filming the video as it was her boyfriend at the time’s favourite kebab shop when he was living in Hampstead Heath.

“The guy said she was always really lovely and friendly, and they’d just come in a car to pick up what they wanted. then when it came time to film the music video, she wanted to support them by shooting there.

“It was fun to go somewhere we knew she had been, and also seen in the music video, but also so funny as it’s such a normal and low-key spot.”

Taylor Swift’s new album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s version) was released last Friday, the album has already sold 640,000 equivalent album units and is the third in Swift’s re-recordings of her own albums.

In 2019, the singer came into dispute with her former record label, Big Machine Records over the ownership of the masters of her first six studio albums.

As a result of this legal dispute, Swift is re-recording all of her older albums that were recorded under Big Machine Records, this time under Republic Records.