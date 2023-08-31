A HILARIOUS video shows a car ambling down a set of train tracks with a train fast approaching – a miniature train, that is.

Nath Ramsey was on a day out in Saltburn Valley Gardens in Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire on Sunday when he was left in stitches by a car seemingly unsatisfied with using just the road.

The dad watched on as the dopey driver – supposedly chased by a screaming ticket officer – drove down the tracks of the gardens’ miniature railway before coming face-to-face with a train.

Video shows the blue Vauxhall reversing back down the way it came on the tracks, seemingly having finally been halted by a member of staff who now appears to be helping the driver correct their gaffe.

Howls of laughter can be heard from Nath and other visitors as another staff member walks behind the car attempting to guide it.

The motorist quickly misjudges the bend of the track, having to then pull forward to correct its angle of reverse.

One cheeky punter can be heard cackling to himself as he jokes: “Do a U-turn.”

In a hilarious twist, a steam whistle can be heard from around the corner of the tracks as Nath laughs: “Here’s the train. The train’s coming.”

The driver, in a moment of panic, then attempts to reverse again as a green children’s train chugs round the corner, with the conductor facing backwards and thus unaware of the obstruction.

Nath then shouts out to warn the conductor of the train: “There’s a car – there’s a car on the tracks.”

Nath zooms in on the car, which is now desperately trying to reverse back without colliding with any fences or sign posts.

The camera then pans to the train which has now stopped and whose driver appears thoroughly unamused by the shenanigans.

She sounds the whistle again as the entire train waits on the car.

Pictured: The unamused train driver. (C) Nath Ramsey.

Moments later, the car finally manages to reverse over to the other side of the tracks, allowing the train to continue to its miniature station.

Nath says: “There we go. They’re off now.”

Nath took to social media on Sunday to share the hilarious footage, writing: “Car on the tracks. Saltburn car park was full.”

The post received over 900 likes and more than 450 comments from locals left in disbelief by the dopey motorist’s blunder.

Steve Ste wrote: “Never underestimate the predictability of stupidity.”

Tricia Davis said: “People are mental, they should have their licence taken off them.”

Nic Burne-Cronshaw commented: “How did they even get access?”

Chloe Watts added: “This happened right in front of us while we were waiting for the train to come back up so we could go down to the shed.”

Steve Watkiss wrote: “These people walk amongst us. God help us.”

Hera Giannakopoulos said: “How in feck’s name did they get there? It was that mischievous sat nav, wasn’t it?”