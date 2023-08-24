OUTLANDER star Sam Heughan left fans in stitches after revealing his favourite Scots snacks in a hilariously “chaotic” interview.

The 43-year-old is best known for his starring role in hit TV show Outlander, where he plays 1700s Jacobite Jamie Fraser.

Hailing from New Galloway, Dumfries and Galloway, Heughan appeared on camera again yesterday, this time in an interview with First We Feast, to share the Scots delicacies he has a soft spot for.

Video shows heartthrob Heughan dressed in a black t-shirt as he sits down at a table to eat a bowl of popcorn littered with M&Ms.

On-screen text reads “All of Sam Heughan’s favourite snacks. 1) Popcorn and M&Ms” as Heughan bites into a kernel of popcorn, saying: “In the UK, we have sweet and salty.”

He then recoils upon biting, seemingly taken aback by the snack, saying: “These are really salty!”

He adds: “You can share them while you’re in the cinema or if you want, you can get these little bits of chocolate goodness.”

The clip then cuts to Heughan crushing a selection of Tunnock’s Teacakes with his fist as he lists them as his second favourite snack.

Cream can be seen splattered onto his hand as he adds: “You can crush it. Tastes like heaven. Like you’re on a really fluffy bed. Soft marshmallow. Sweet milk chocolate.”

The list continues as a surprise snack appears at number three: yoghurt and protein powder.

Heughan can be seen attempting to pour the powder into the yoghurt as he laughs: “Have you noticed, though, when putting protein powder into anything, it just goes absolutely everywhere.”

He then mischievously blows on the powder to make an even bigger mess at the table.

Pictured: Heughan pulling a face after trying the salty popcorn. (C) First We Eat.

Fourth on Heughan’s list comes as no surprise to his fans as he pours a large bottle of his Sassenach whisky into a glass.

He stares intensely into the camera as he pours a full glass, before pairing Scotland’s national drink with pieces of dark chocolate.

However, Heughan appears to have overpoured the whisky and the production team groan a chorus of “Aw” as he unsuccessfully attempts to pour some of it back into the bottle.

The clip then cuts to Heughan opening a bottle of Irn-Bru with a cheer, which promptly begins to spray everywhere as he hilariously mutters: “Oh Jesus Christ.”

Heughan proceeds to take a drink as he explains: “Once, when they tried to change the recipe in Scotland and reduce the sugar, there was a national outcry because we like our sugar in Scotland.”

Heughan then moves onto shortbread as his final favourite snack – which are baked into the shape of Scottish Terrier dogs.

He jests: “You get these cute little Highland dogs. They should make like, a Loch Ness Monster shortbread. That’d be pretty cool.”

Heughan then shiftily darts his eyes to the side as he cheekily dips the shortbread into his glass of whisky before nibbling the now-soggy biscuit.

He looks up in glee as he says with shock: “That’s really good.”

First We Feast took to social media yesterday to share the hilarious interview, writing: “”All of Sam Heughan’s favourite snacks.”

The Sassenach whisky was founded by Sam Heughan and American entrepreneur Alex Norouzi. (C) First We Eat.

The video received over 3,100 likes and more than 400 comments from fans left creasing over the chaos Heughan brought to the table.

One person wrote: “By far, the messiest eater I’ve ever seen in my life. This guy has the chaotic vibes of a 7-year-old.”

Another said: “That was just pure chaos from start to finish – had me cackling up a storm.”

A third commented: “That collective ahhhh from the camera crew at the spilled whiskey.

“I’m also sold on the whisky/shortbread combo but the popcorn/M&M idea…you’ve got to do that as a honey nut Chex snack mix.

“Check the back of the box for the recipe, you’re welcome.”

A fourth added: “Sam is my favourite Scottish snack, what a coinkydink.”

A fifth wrote: “I feel like he’s being cheeky and making messes on purpose.”