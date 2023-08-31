EAMONN Holmes has been slammed by Scots punters after it has been revealed what he will be charging fans to meet him at his upcoming tour.

The television host, who fronted ITV’s This Morning alongside wife Ruth Langsford for 15 years, announced that he is touring the United Kingdom in October to answer questions rather than ask them.

His first night of the tour will see Holmes at Eastwood Park Theatre in Giffnock, East Renfrewshire on 18 October, where a standard ticket will cost £35.

Eamonn Holmes will host his meet and greet in October in Giffnock. Credit: Twitter/Eamonn Holmes

However, it has been revealed that it’ll cost fans a staggering £80 just to meet the Northern Irishman up close and personal.

The 63-year-old shared the news of his upcoming tour on social media last week writing: “I’ve been asking the questions for 43 years, now I’m answering them on stage.

“The first venue is The Eastwood Park Theatre Glasgow on Wednesday 18 October, if you’re in the area and fancy a night of stories and laughs why don’t you join me?”

Fans of the newsreader have been quick to question the price with several wondering why the cost is so high – and many admitting the £80 cost might see them miss out on meeting the star.

Ken Ferguson said: “I’ll pass on that.”

Violet Andersen said: “These celebrities get paid enough, they should pay to shake the hand of the people that made them, watched them and listened to them to make them what/who they are today.”

Richard Innes said: “Any star who asks for payment to meet their fans should be ashamed. If no one paid, they wouldn’t charge.”

Marion Steele said: “I like Eamonn, but I wouldn’t pay to meet him, he’s minted and I’m skint lol on yer bike, Eamonn.”

Amelia Dzierozynski said: “Absolutely hilarious. Who in the hell wants to [meet him] or even pay…ffs Eamonn get a grip. If you do pay £80 to meet him, wow what a waste. Think what you could’ve bought.”

Whilst topics yet to be covered are unknown, fans may get to hear Holmes’ side of working behind the scenes at This Morning during the current crisis involving fellow host Philip Schofield.

Holmes began his career in television over four decades ago when he joined Ulster Television and has rarely been off-screen since including spells fronting some of the UK’s favourite shows.