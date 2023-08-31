Great Glen Challenge on Track to Reach £50,000 Target for RSABI

THE GREAT Glen Challenge, run by RSABI, has raised almost £50,000 for the agricultural charity.

The Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution held the annual event between Fort Augustus and Fort William.

A total of 25 sponsored teams tackled a demanding 90 kilometre route, making their way by walking, running, biking and kayaking.

The money raised will help the RSABI provide emotional, practical and financial support to people in Scottish agriculture.

The winning team, Scottish Woodlands, smile while holding the Great Glen Challenge 2023 banner.

The annual Great Glen Challenge is designed to raise awareness of the work of RSABI, as well as promote commitment and teamwork amongst the teams.

RSABI provides confidential phone or web chat support to those facing difficulties in the agricultural sector.

The event, sponsored by legal advisors to the rural sector, Gillespie Macandrew, saw teams participate in 49 kilometers of mountain biking, 6 kilometers of kayaking, an 18 kilometer walk and a 17 kilometer run.

The winning team was represented by Scottish Woodlands, with last year’s winners, Shannoch, taking second place.

Carol McLaren, Chief Executive of RSABI said: “The 2023 Great Glen Challenge really was an exceptional event, with an outstanding effort made by people from all different parts of our industry.

“We are so grateful to our sponsors and to everyone who took part, or came along to support on the day”.

Alan White, partner in the land and rural business team at Gillespie Macandrew, commented: “As longstanding advisors to the sector, we are all too familiar with the challenges faced by those working in agriculture, and just how invaluable the work of the RSABI is in providing support.

“Our teams thoroughly enjoyed the challenge and the opportunity to spend time with their peers in glorious surroundings.”

So far, a total of nearly £49,000 has been raised by those taking part.

Other participating teams included Bank of Scotland, Bell Ingram, the Crofting Commission, Royal Bank of Scotland, SP Energy Networks and Virgin Money.

RSABI is encouraging supporters to dig deep in a bid to reach its target over the coming week.