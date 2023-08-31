Scots city launches new craft and numeracy project in schools

A SCOTS city has launched a new teacher development project that uses craft-based approaches to numeracy.

This month, the project will kick off in six primary schools in Dundee (Ancrum Road, Claypotts Castle, Fintry, Rosebank, St Mary’s and Downfield) with the aim of equipping teachers with the skills and knowledge to provide quality education through the arts.

MAKE with the Knit Shop is a two-year CLPL (Career Long Professional Learning) project that will introduce teachers and pupils in P5 and P6 to new craft-based approaches to developing numeracy skills using the Dundee Progression Pathways for Numeracy.

The program – developed with partners Knit Shop and Dundee Creative Learning Network – will be used to consolidate a pupil’s understanding of adding and subtracting through, for example, calculating the number of stitches in a row of knitting.

Make with the Knit Shop is funded by Paul Hamlyn Foundation’s Teacher Development Fund, with additional support from Creative Scotland as part of their targeted funding to strengthen the craft sector in Scotland.

Over the two years, teachers will be able to involve their classes in an introductory workshop, and have access to practical guides, films, and resource packs to encourage exploration of traditional and contemporary craft processes.

These will include an introduction to textile practice and approaches to decolonising its history in Dundee, an understanding of materials and their connection to place and to the natural world, and an understanding of the circular economy, sustainability and textiles.

Michael Marra MSP for North East Scotland, who will host the MAKE team at the Scottish Parliament next month, said: “I’ve been absolutely delighted to work with the MAKE team as they prepare for an exhibition of their work in The Scottish Parliament.”

Irene Kernan, Director Craft Scotland which has been working in partnership with MAKE since 2019, commented: “Moving through the different stages of making is a valuable means of enabling children to develop problem-solving and decision-making skills.”

Donna Wilson, Founder of the Knit Shop added: “These skills are more than just making things; they’re about creativity, patience, critical thinking and connecting with our heritage.

“By supporting this manifesto, we are ensuring that valuable craft traditions continue to thrive, as well as introducing skills that will be carried on through into everyday life beyond school.”