THIS is the shocking moment a group of Dunfermline football yobs violently attack a disabled Raith Rovers fan after a match.

The young Raith Rovers supporter had allegedly been waiting at a bus stop after his side’s 2-1 away win over Dunfermline Athletic last night when he was approached by thugs believed to be Pars fans.

The alleged assault. (C) @ben_hibs7 from X/Twitter/Deadline News.

The gang then set about attacking the 18-year-old, who was left curled on the ground as the group landed a series of brutal blows on him – and allegedly breaking his hearing aid in the process.

Horrific footage shows the Raith Rovers fan, dressed in a blue jacket, lying on the ground as the gang of thugs surround him.

The group can be seen violently kicking and punching at the helpless victim, taking it in sick turns to attack the youngster.

A series of vile insults can be heard being thrown at the Raith fan with shouts of “You f***ing p**f” and “You f***ing gimp” audible in the background.

The helpless youngster lies on the ground with his phone next to him as one member of the group eggs his fellow attackers on, saying: “F***ing [get] into him.”

Countless powerful kicks land on the Raith fan’s body before one of the group eventually shouts, “Leave him”, allowing the supporter to stand up as his attackers seemingly relent.

However, before he can walk away, one of the gang – wearing a green jacket – grabs him again and appears to knee him in the head with a sickening thud, gaining a cackle from one of his fellow yobs.

The shocking footage was shared to social media yesterday by one user who wrote: “Horrible f***ing Dunfermline attacking someone with disabilities and stomping on him while on the floor.

“Horrible scum bags. Hope karma gets use (sic) back soon.”

The video received over 1,800 likes and more than 560 comments from users left horrified at the horrific attack.

Many were left horrified by the assault. (C) @ben_hibs7 from X/Twitter/Deadline News.

One user wrote: “Hope the guy is okay. Absolutely no need for violence over a sport.”

Another said: “As a Pars fan, I’m disgusted to see this tonight. The board needs to take action and hand out some banning orders.

“They don’t represent the good majority of us. I hope the victim in the video here is doing okay.”

A third commented: “What a disgrace, hopefully they’ll all get identified and charged.

“Dunfermline Athletic needs to get them all banned regardless. Naively, I thought those sorts of days were largely long gone, especially when at Pars games. Hope the young lad is okay.”

A fourth added: “This is sick, horrible start to the year. Dunfermline isn’t a big place, they’ll be found by the weekend.”

Dunfermline Athletic FC said in a statement: “Dunfermline Athletic are aware of a video circulating on social media last night.

“The club condemns all forms of violence in the strongest possible way, and we will support the authorities in identifying any individuals involved.

“We will work with Raith Rovers to ensure that the supporter involved receives the support they need.

“Any supporter found to have taken part in this horrible act will be banned from KDM Group East End Park.”

Inspector Neil McGurk today said: “We are carrying out enquiries after an 18-year-old man was assaulted in Dunfermline around 5.30pm on Tuesday, 2 January, 2024 following the Dunfermline Athletic v Raith Rovers football fixture.

“He was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment. We would appeal to anyone who witnessed the assault to get in touch with Police Scotland on 101.

“This type of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated. We will work with both football clubs to identify those responsible”.