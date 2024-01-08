Unveiling Romania’s Treasures: 20 Hidden Destinations to Explore. 

Embark on a journey through Romania’s enchanting landscapes and historic wonders. Beyond the bustling capital of Bucharest lies a country adorned with some of the most captivating destinations. To truly unlock the country’s treasures, renting a car becomes more than a convenience—it’s a key to exploring the most beautiful and off-the-beaten-path destinations.

Make the most of your Romanian exploration by renting a car from a trusted source for a seamless and enriching travel experience.

Before we start, here is a list of companies where you can rent a car in Romania:

Booking.com – The biggest Rental Platform in the world

RentalCars.com – Car Rental Brokers.

PriceCarz.com – A local Car Rental Company from Romania

The Carpathian Mountains – Romania’s Crown Jewels:

(Carpathian Mountains in Romania)

Nestled in the heart of Romania, the Carpathian Mountains paint a breathtaking backdrop. Explore this extensive mountain range, renowned for its lush greenery, diverse wildlife, and charming alpine villages. Whether you seek hiking adventures or serene landscapes, the Carpathians offer a tapestry of natural wonders.

Transfagarasan – A Scenic Marvel:

(Transfagarasan Road)

Widely acclaimed as one of the most scenic drives globally, the Transfagarasan Highway is a must-visit. This mountainous road takes you through the Carpathians, offering breathtaking views and access to hiking trails and charming villages.

Transalpina – The King’s Road:

(Transalpina Road)

Known as the King’s Road, Transalpina is one of the highest and most spectacular mountain roads in Romania. Traverse through the Parang Mountains, witnessing panoramic views of valleys and meadows. A drive along Transalpina promises an unforgettable journey through elevated beauty.

Vidraru Dam – Engineering Marvel Amidst Nature:

(Vidraru Dam in Arges)

Discover the Vidraru Dam, an impressive hydroelectric project located in the Fagaras Mountains. Marvel at its colossal structure and the Vidraru Lake, surrounded by breathtaking landscapes. The dam stands as a testament to Romania’s engineering prowess harmoniously blending with nature.

Balea Lake – Alpine Tranquility at Altitude:

(Balea Lake Tranfagarasan)

Situated high in the Fagaras Mountains, Balea Lake is a serene glacial lake accessible via the Transfagarasan Highway. Surrounded by majestic peaks, it offers a tranquil escape for those seeking alpine serenity and captivating views.

Red Lake – Nature’s Palette Unleashed:

(Red Lake Bicaz)

The Red Lake is a natural wonder tinted by legend and surrounded by mountains, near to Bicaz Gorge. Marvel at its unique hue and explore the scenic trails that unveil the beauty of this picturesque destination.

Slanic Salt Mine – Subterranean Splendor:

(Slanic Salt Mine in Prahova)

Delve into the depths of Romania at the Slanic Salt Mine. This subterranean marvel in the Carpathian Mountains invites visitors to witness stunning salt formations and underground chambers, providing a unique and therapeutic experience.

Turda Salt Mine – Subterranean Marvel in Transylvania:

(Turda Salt Mine in Cluj)

Venture to Turda Salt Mine, a surreal underground world with vast chambers, salt lakes, and even an amusement park. This unique attraction marries history and innovation, creating an otherworldly experience beneath the earth’s surface.

Danube Delta – A Biosphere Reserve of Breathtaking Diversity:

(Rock sculpture of Decebalus on the shore of Danube)

Drive towards the Danube Delta, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and Europe’s largest wetland area. Cruise through winding waterways surrounded by lush flora and diverse wildlife. This serene destination offers a tranquil escape into nature’s embrace.

Bigar Waterfall – Nature’s Spectacle:

(Bigar Waterfall in Caras-Severin)

Venture to Bigar Waterfall, a natural wonder tucked away in the southwestern Carpathians. Your rental car allows you to access this remote gem and witness the mesmerizing cascade, surrounded by lush greenery.

Beusnita Waterfalls – Nature’s Symphony:

(Beusnita Waterfall in Caras-Severin)

Explore captivating waterfalls sculpted by the Beu River in limestone substrate. Rising over 5 meters, these cascades form a unique geological masterpiece. These falls are not just a natural wonder but also a testament to the resilient force of water shaping landscapes over millennia.

Untouched Nature of Retezat National Park:

(Retezat National Parc in Hunedoara)

Navigate to Retezat National Park, a haven for nature enthusiasts. With pristine lakes, alpine meadows, and diverse flora and fauna, this park showcases the untouched beauty of the Southern Carpathians.

Turda Gorge – Transilvanian Unspoiled Beauty:

(Turda Gorge in Cluj)

A geological wonder in Transylvania, Turda Gorge is a breathtaking natural reserve known for its towering limestone cliffs, mesmerizing rock formations, and hiking trails. Carved by the H??date River, this scenic gorge offers an immersive blend of rugged beauty and outdoor adventure.

Peles Castle – Fairytale Splendor in the Carpathians:

(Peles Castle in Sinaia)

Nestled in the heart of the Carpathian Mountains, Peles Castle is a masterpiece of German Renaissance architecture. Surrounded by lush forests, this royal residence boasts intricate detailing, opulent furnishings, and stunning gardens. A visit here is a journey into the pages of a fairytale.

Cantacuzino Castle – A Timeless Gem:

(Cantacuzino Castle in Busteni)

Nestled in the Carpathian Mountains, Cantacuzino Castle is a Romanian architectural gem, showcasing Neo-Romanian style. Built in the early 20th century, it captivates with its fairytale-like ambiance. Known for its role in the popular serial ‘’Wednesday”, the castle adds a touch of mystery to its historical charm.

Majestic Corvin Castle in Hunedoara:

(Corvin Castle in Hunedoara)

Drive to Hunedoara to witness the grandeur of Corvin Castle. This medieval fortress, with its impressive towers and Gothic architecture, transports you back in time, offering a glimpse into Romania’s rich history.

Maramures – Where Time Stands Still:

(Merry Cemetery in Sapanta)

Discover the timeless beauty of Maramures, known for its wooden churches, traditional villages, and vibrant local culture. A rental car allows you to traverse the winding roads and experience the authenticity of this region.

The Painted Monasteries of Bucovina:

(Sucevita Monastery in Bucovina)

Hop into your rental car and head to Bucovina to witness the mesmerizing painted monasteries. Adorned with vibrant frescoes, these UNESCO World Heritage sites provide a glimpse into Romania’s religious and artistic history.

Biertan – A Saxon Gem in Transylvania:

(Biertan Village in Sibiu)

Biertan was established in 1283 and reveals its Saxon heritage through the “Dou? Scaune” (Two Seats) complex. Designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in the ’90s, Biertan captivates with its pristine Saxon architecture. The fortified church, a medieval masterpiece, attracts global admirers with its traditional charm and local tales.

Geamana – A Village Submerged in History:

(The church of Geamana in Lupsa)

Geamana, once a stunning Transylvanian village, now rests beneath the waters of a mining disaster. The former village has transformed into a lake, growing at a rate of 90 to 100 centimeters annually. Geamana is a hauntingly beautiful lake, its turquoise and red waters silently preserving the tragic tale of a displaced village.

Conclusion: Renting a car in Romania is not just a means of transportation; it’s the key to unlocking the country’s hidden gems. From the vibrant streets of Bucharest to the serene landscapes of the Danube Delta, each destination is a testament to Romania’s diverse beauty. Take the wheel, explore at your pace, and let the journey unveil the many wonders this Eastern European treasure has to offer.