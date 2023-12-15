OZZY Osbourne has admitted he would be “open” to the use of AI in music after hearing an artificial version of his voice cover a Shania Twain tune.

The Black Sabbath frontman was shown a clip of an AI version of his voice singing Twain’s Still the One by son Jack in an episode of their The Osbournes Podcast yesterday.

https://youtu.be/UeDX9JytWI4

The 75-year-old claimed that he would be up for using AI to record music, as long as the end product was “good quality” – but wife Sharon wasn’t so convinced.

Video shows Jack, 38, sitting in the podcast studio alongside his parents as he plays a clip of AI Ozzy singing, explaining to his father: “This is AI, and this is you singing.”

The camera cuts to the Prince of Darkness looking confused as the track on his son’s phone plays the upbeat tune being sung by what sounds like his own voice.

The camera then cuts to wife Sharon, 71, who looks bemusedly at her son, who continues: “That’s a Shania Twain song – Still the One – and then someone did an AI version of you singing it.”

The camera cuts back to Osbourne, who appears rather unfazed as he nods along before adding: “Wow.”

Jack exclaims: “Isn’t that crazy? Doesn’t that f***ing sound like him?”

Sharon then shares her concerns, admitting: “Yes and no. You know, it’s all very ‘bright’. Everything I’ve heard comes out very bright and soulless.”

Jack then responds: “Yeah, because it’s a f***ing computer.”

Sharon sticks to her guns though, reaffirming: “Yeah, but it’s soulless.”

Osbourne then chips in with a different viewpoint to his wife, claiming: “You can make [the music] deeper. I’m open for anything.

Pictured: Ozzy Osbourne. (C) @theosbournespodcast/TikTok.

“If it was good quality.”

The podcast was posted on social media yesterday where it garnered over 8,860 likes and hundreds of comments from amused fans.

One person wrote: “I see it this way. If there is an Ozzy AI, he could live forever. 100 percent.”

Another said: “Sharon’s mind is thinking about suing someone.”

A third commented: “Petition for Ozzy to record a Shania Twain covers album.”

Another added: “Sharon the businesswoman: It’s wrong. Absolutely not.

“Ozzy the Prince of Darkness: ‘Go ahead. Let the devils win.’”

A fifth wrote: “I agree with Ozzy. If they make a really good [cover] that’s fine.”