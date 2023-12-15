A BRITISH woman was left baffled when a Christmas card from her in-laws failed to address her – despite being married to their son for 20 years.

The woman, known only as Natasha, received the card from husband Tony’s parents, but noticed a glaring omission.

The card failed to address Natasha, being addressed only to “Tony and partner”, despite her having been a part of the family for two decades.

The Christmas card was sent by the in-laws to Tony and Natasha. Credit: X/TashyMcTashface

Natasha shared the hilarious card online, where other married couples were quick to chip in with their own tales of festive mishaps.

An image shows the inside of the Christmas card with a message that has been scrawled in blue pen.

The six-word message is split by a printed greeting which reads: “Happy Christmas.”

Above, the card has been addressed simply “To Tony and partner” whilst below the sign off “Lots of love” – which would appear to be in contrast – ends the festive greeting.

Natasha shared the image to social media on Sunday with the caption: “We’ve been married for 20 years.”

Her post received over 2,300 likes with more than 100 comments from those who sympathised with her over the indirect Christmas card.

One said: “I can beat that, 30+ years married to her son, in MiL [mother-in-law’s] obituary I was ‘and partner’ – all nine grandchildren were listed and named.”

Another added: “First Christmas in our new house and our neighbours sent a card to ‘Dan and Rachel’ – only a few weeks prior I’d invited the whole street around for welcome drinks.”

A third replied: “You’ve obviously made quite an impression.”

Another commented: “MiL sent me a card with name of husband’s previous [partner] Tipp-Exed out and my name splodged on top of lumpy correction.”

It is estimated that the United Kingdom sends an incredible eight billion Christmas cards each year with the average home sending 50 each.