SCOTS have been left in stitches after a gaudy leopard print sofa listed for sale drew comparisons to Eastenders character Kat Slater and Tiger King star Carole Baskin.

The sofa was listed for sale online by Pauline Cooper in Tranent, East Lothian earlier this week, who is looking for offers over £200.

Pictured: Pauline Cooper. (C) Facebook.

However, the sofa, whose bright, leopard print pattern looks enough to cause headaches, has caught the eye of many cheeky social media users who were quick to crack jokes.

The garish furniture gained comparisons to big cat lover Baskin and iconic soap diva Slater – played by Jessie Wallace – who is renowned for her leopard print-dominated wardrobe.

Some even suggested the sofa would fit in with an Edinburgh brothel, while others joked that Only Fools and Horses character Del Boy had a similar sofa in the 1980s.

The listing was posted by Pauline on Monday, who described the two-seater as being in “great condition”.

Machine operator Pauline wrote in the post: “Extra deep sofa, great condition, L 78 inches, H 34 inches, W 50 inches, buyer uplifts.

“£200 [or nearest offer]. Pick up Tranent East Lothian, Will be gone on Tuesday if not sold.”

The listing received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from Scots poking fun at the couch’s unique pattern.

Pictured: The sofa. (C) Facebook.

One user jested: “Looks like the one I saw in the 80s in [Fools and Horses’ Del Boy] flat.”

Another said: “Each to their own but that would set off my vertigo.”

A third joked: “Carole Baskin will be commenting for the address the now.”

Another added: “Have you asked Edinburgh’s brothel owners?”

A fifth wrote: “This [is] giving me [a] massive headache.”

Another quipped: “[I’m] Sure Kat Slater reported that missing.”

At the time of writing though, the sofa appears to have had no takers, meaning it may perhaps be destined for the skip.