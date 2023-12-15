A BRIT couple have adorned their house in an incredibly array of Christmas lights in a bid to raise money for charity.

David and Kass Dixon shared the festive transformation to their Buckinghamshire home on Sunday in support of Animal Antiks – a charity that raises money for animal-assisted learning.

The pair’s house has been completely decked out in bright lights and decor, leaving barely any wall space as the couple look to impress in an effort to support their local charity.

Incredible footage shows David and Kass’ house covered top-to-bottom in colourful lights.

Decking the garden fence is a string of rainbow-coloured Christmas lights and Santa’s nine reindeer leading his sleigh.

The lights lead up to the garage, where golden icicles hang above alongside a sign that reads: “Santa stop here”.

Three large Christmas trees can be seen hanging at the side of the house and next to light fixtures of reindeer.

The front of the house is decorated snowflake lights and bows hung across the exterior whilst the porch roof at the entrance has strings of white lights draped like falling snow.

The garden does not appear to be exempt from the festivities, being dotted with statues of reindeer lights, elves on a seesaw and stacked presents planted on the grass.

David and Kass hope to raise money for the assisted learning charity Animal Antiks. (C) David Dixon.

David took to social media on Sunday to share the incredible light display, writing: “Christmas Lights 2023.

“This year we are raising funds and awareness for a fantastic local charity – Animal Antiks.”

The couple also set up a GoFundMe late last month to appeal to Brits for donations to their charity.

The wrote in the description: “Every donation will help. Thank you in advance for your contribution to this cause that means so much to us.

“More information about Animal Antiks: Animal Antiks is a care farm operating from a 230-acre farm in North Marston in the Buckinghamshire Countryside.

“Each week, we support around 60 children from 10 years old and adults to carry out various tasks and activities around the farm.

“Thank you. Kass and David”

Pictured: The incredible display of Christmas lights. (C) David Dixon.

Many shared their support for the couple and their chosen charity.

Yvonne Collins wrote: “Dave, I have been waiting to see your lights and another good display. Hope you and your family have a lovely Christmas.”

Debbie Bultitude jested: “Good one again, Dave. I would not want your electricity bill.”

Linda McGrady commented: “Wow. That’s awesome.”

Melanie Jest added: “Just wow.”

At the time of writing, the fundraiser has reached £65 but David and Kass have hopes that it will reach its goal of £500.

To donate to the fundraiser, you can visit this link: https://gofund.me/0978b9a1