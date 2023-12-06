A SCOTS snapper captured a once-in-a-lifetime picture for a pair of newlyweds with the Aurora Borealis adorning the sky behind them.

Michael Carver had been sitting down to eat at the wedding of Kerry and Stephen Campbell over the weekend when he got a notification that the natural light show in the sky was beginning.

Pictured: The incredible moment. (C) Michael Carver.

The 47 year-old snapper from Inverness had joked that morning that the couple might get a chance to be pictured with the natural phenomenon in the Scottish Highlands.

He grabbed the couple and captured a moment in time that will forever stay with the Scots couple in their marriage.

The image shows the couple stood looking lovingly into each other’s eyes whilst the moon shines down on the pair.

Kerry and Stephen are stood in middle of the road near to The Stable in Cromarty, Scottish Highlands where the wedding reception was taking place.

Stephen stands proudly dressed in full Scottish regalia including his kilt, socks with tartan flashes and jacket.

His new wife Kerry allows her white wedding dress to flow behind her with the train left to blow in the wind as the image was captured.

In the sky, the Aurora Borealis bursts with colours of green, blue, purple and white displaying the incredible light show.

Michael shared the breathtaking snap on social media on Sunday with the caption: “Wow.

“So lucky to capture another Northern Lights display at a wedding last night, I was over at The Stables in Cromarty shooting Stephen and Kerry’s wedding.

“I was having dinner when an alert pinged up on my phone showing there could be a chance of the lights being out.

Kerry shared how they had joked about capturing the Northern Lights, earlier that day. (C) Michael Carver.

“I popped into the room where the couple were just about to have their main meal and showed them the alert and we decided it was too good an opportunity to miss.

“After a few minutes watching the skies for any action, the lights burst out into an explosion of dancing towers and we could see them clearly.

“It was such a special moment, watching this happen on someone’s special day and having the privilege of capturing it.

“Thankfully, their dinner was still hot when we got back.”

The post received 5,600 likes and 226 comments as many expressed their delight in seeing the phenomenal photo.

Gavin Dougan said: “That’s a keeper.”

Destanee Hope said: “The universe clearly aligned together for them on their special day. Incredible love to see.”

Dianne Sinclair said: “Beautiful shot. You had better watch, couples are going to start requesting the Northern Lights when they book.”

Zöe Barrie said: “Gotta love that extra pop of green with the reflection in the water you’ve lined up too.”

Speaking to Michael today, he said: “I’d waited 10 years to get it. On the day of Kerry and Stephen’s wedding, we joked in the morning that we might see the lights.

Michael shared how he first caught the Aurora Borealis earlier this year after waiting ten years for the opportune momet. (C) Michael Carver

“When we got out the lights weren’t really there and I was worried we had missed them when suddenly the skies lit up green and the lights danced like lasers across the skies.

“There were a few people watching and gasping as we watched Kerry and Stephen hug looking at the lights.

“I was excited to be taking the photos and to see if what I’d taken had worked out and that my lighting had worked.”

Bride Kerry, 31, added: “So, we had sat down and had joked about it in the morning when we were getting ready.

“Michael came through [that evening] and was like, ‘There’s an alert. There’s a chance we can get it.

“We took with us one groomsman and one bridesmaid. I had to climb the fence in my dress but we were lucky we didn’t have to go far.

“We couldnt see anything to start with and then all of a sudden, the sky lit up. It was incredible.

“We managed to capture it, such an intimate moment and Michael’s excitement just made it even better – it just came out of nowhere.

“I keep looking back at the photo and cant believe it happened.”