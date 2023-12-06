A SCOTS carer has been issued a warning after asking a service user if they loved her and making a slew of “inappropriate comments” to a colleague.

Kesna Kader was employed as a care assistant with Tanshe Limited at Fidra Care Home in North Berwick, East Lothian during the offences committed in February this year.

Pictured: Fidra Care Home in North Berwick, East Lothian. (C) Google Maps.

Kader was found to have “nuzzled” into the neck of an anonymous service user – referred to only as AA – before asking them if they loved her and if they would marry her.

Kader further also called an unnamed colleague “chubby” before asking: “Do you live in a council house?”

She also told the same colleague: “It’s a good thing you have a husband as no one would have you after having three children.”

The carer’s behaviour led to a hearing of care watchdog, the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) who deemed Kader’s fitness to practice impaired, subsequently issuing her a warning.

The SSSC’s full report reads: “On or around 24 February 2023, while employed as Care Assistant with Tanshe Limited at Fidra Care Home in North Berwick, and during the course of that employment, you did:

“While assisting AA, a person who uses services, with their personal care:

“[You did] Nuzzle your face into AA’s neck, say “Will you marry me” or words to that effect, say “No you are marrying me” or words to that effect [and] say “Do you love me” or words to that effect.

“In relation to colleague ZZ:

“[You did] call her “chubby” on more than one occasion, ask “Do you live in a council house” or words to that effect, ask “Did you have your children vaginally” or words to that effect [and] say “It’s a good thing you have a husband as no one would have you after having three children” or words to that effect.

“Your fitness to practice is impaired because social service workers are trusted to care for the persons under their care.

“They are expected to protect them, where possible from harm and abuse and never to neglect them.

“By using inappropriate language or words, you have put the service user at risk and subjected them to unnecessary stress.

“The remarks made to the service user, could be assessed as being intimidating and falls well below the expected standards.

“Social service workers must work openly and honestly with their colleagues and treat them with respect.

“They must not abuse or use derogatory remarks which could cause a colleague to feel embarrassed, intimidated and show disregard for her position.

“The behaviour that you have shown represents a serious breach of personal boundaries to make inappropriate comments like these to a service user, even if the intention was to have a joke.

“The comments made could confuse or upset the service user involved. The comments you made to your colleague are also inappropriate and likely to cause offence and upset.”

Kader was found to have shown some remorse for her actions but denied some of the allegations.

The panel stated: “You have shown some insight and regret in the statement you provided to your employer and in the personal statement, however there are parts in which you deny making comments.

“While this incident was isolated, this happened during the course of your shift, you have acted in a manner which falls well below the standards expected of a social service worker.

“The finding of impairment in [sic] necessary for the SSSC to mark the unacceptable nature of your behaviour and also to maintain the confidence in the integrity of the register and the SSSC as the regulatory body.”

The panel agreed that a six-month warning was the most appropriate sanction, stating: “After referring to our decisions guidance, we decided the appropriate sanction is to place a warning on your registration for a period of six months.

“The incident occurred within the room of a service user in a care home setting, where it is expected that they should be safe and secure.

“The service user involved in the incident does not have the capacity, however it can be assessed that the comments that were made caused upset and embarrassment.

“The colleague to whom the comments were made, stated that she felt uncomfortable.”

The warning came into effect on 23 November 2023.