A SHOCKING video shows the moment an American bully XL is seized by police officers after it reportedly attacked a security guard.

The unnamed dog owner had allegedly been refused entry into a store at Highcross Shopping Centre in Leicester, Leicestershire on Saturday when his dog bit a security guard.

Members of the public were seen outraged as the police led the dog away, whilst arresting the man on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and causing injury.

Police have said that he has since been released on bail and the dog has been taken to a place of safety.

The security guard sustained an injury to his arm and leg and was discharged from hospital after treatment.

Shocking footage shows a large group of people watching on as a group of police officers surround a brown XL Bully and its owner, who looks to be in discussion with the officers.

People can be heard yelling in the background as one officer can be seen reassuring one woman: “We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe.”

The woman points at an upset young boy who appears to be with the owner as she asks the officer: “If that was your child, what would you do?”

The camera then cuts to the owner attempting to calm down the scared dog as the herd of people can be heard yelling, demanding that the officers “leave the dog alone”.

One police officer can be seen trying to get a control pole around the dog’s neck, before the pet jumps in an attempt to escape the restraint.

The cameraperson can be seen trying to close in on the officers and the dog, along with other members of the public.

However, an officer can be heard warning them to “get back” and to “stop swearing.”

Pictured: The dog allegedly being tasered. Credit to @taleahsgf22x from TikTok.

One officer then attempts to alleviate the distress as he says: “The dog is not going to come to any harm, okay?”

The owner can be seen in the background, appearing to plead with officers, as the dog looks to have been successfully restrained by officers who are holding the leash.

However, the pooch then yelps and tries to throw the noose around its neck as onlookers scream deafeningly in anger.

The officers can then be seen escorting the man away as the child walks behind them in tears.

The cameraperson then shouts out: “So, you’re arresting him as well? Disgusting, the lot of you.”

Other officers can then be seen escorting the dog to a car on the other side of the street as people continue to shout.

The footage was posted on social media yesterday with the caption: “Can I just come on here to say the dog had apparently bit a security guard. The security guard was fine.

“A man was arrested today for his XL Bully ‘attacking’ a security guard. With his child next to him sobbing his heart out, because these police officers were taking his family dog away. (sic)

“The dog got noosed away from his owners. With eight police officers there for a ‘violent dog.’ The dog was so calm, as you can see in the video, police pointing tasers at the poor dog.”

The post received over 45,900 likes and more than 4,490 comments from users left divided by the distressing footage.

Pictured: The dog calmly looking at police officers. Credit to @taleahsgf22x from TikTok.

One person wrote: “Notice how much stress the police were putting on this dog and it still didn’t do anything. I’ve met nicer XL Bullies than I have Jack Russells.”

Another said: “A muzzle on the dog would have solved a lot of problems. I don’t condone this behaviour, but he knew XL Bullies are soon to be banned.”

A third commented: “The general public did not help this situation – screaming and shouting. That poor little boy. Hopefully the situation has been sorted.”

A fourth added: “XL Bullies need to hurry up and become illegal, they’re fighting dogs anyway, no matter the owner. They’re always going to be aggressive.”

It will be illegal to own an American bully XL in England and Wales from 1 February 2024, with the ban being introduced in response to several attacks involving the breed.

A spokesperson for the police today, said: “It has come to our attention that a number of videos and posts have been published on social media in relation to an incident in the city centre [on Saturday] where a man was detained and a XL Bully dog was seized.

“Prior to this incident officers were called to the Highcross Shopping Centre around 12:30pm after a security guard was bitten by a dog when the owner was refused entry into a shop.

“The owner subsequently left the scene and was detained in Silver Street with his dog.

“He was arrested on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control in a public place and causing injury. He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The XL Bully was seized by officers and taken to a place of safety. The security guard sustained an injury to his arm and leg and was discharged from hospital after treatment.

“His injuries are not believed to be serious.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”