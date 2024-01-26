A HILARIOUS video sees a Brit apprentice resorting to using his driving licence as a makeshift spoon to eat his lunchtime pasta.

Trade worker Frankie filmed his apprentice sitting with his feet up enjoying his lunch break whilst scoffing down a pot of Tesco’s finest meal deal pasta.

However, with no fork being provided with the lunchtime snack, Frankie’s unnamed apprentice was forced into desperate measures – using his driving licence to scoop the food out.

The video shows the lad halfway through his lunch, seemingly not aware of his colleague filming him in disbelief.

Music plays in the background of the room the pair are working in as Frankie zooms the camera in to reveal the improvised utensil his apprentice has been forced to use.

The young fella clutches his light pink driving licence in his hand, using it as a bizarre but surprisingly effective spoon to shovel pieces of pasta out of the pot.

Unbothered by his makeshift utensil, the apprentice barely acknowledges his colleague as he carries on with his lunch.

The official ID ends up covered in pasta sauce and the lad’s pal can be heard snorting with the effort of holding in his laughter.

Frankie shared the clip of his workmate’s bizarre lunch break to social media yesterday with the caption: “Anyone else’s apprentice a wrong ‘un?”

The video has received over 1.2k likes and dozens of comments from social media users left in stitches by the bizarre choice of equipment.

One user said: “The wrong ‘un is the fella that thought it’s fine to sell those without a fork mate.”

Another added: “I don’t want this guy operating a hammer.”

A third joked: “Probably used that to scrape the ice off his car to get to work too.”

Another commented: “Been there but with two 4-inch screws.”