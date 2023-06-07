A FUNDRAISER has been set up for the family of Joshua Russell, star of Channel 4’s hit series Educating the East End, who tragically passed away last month.

The 24-year-old had struggled with dilated cardiomyopathy – a disease which causes stretched heart muscles and difficulty with pumping blood around the body.

Pictured: Joshua Russell. (C) Channel 4

Joshua appeared on Educating the East End back in 2014, where his endearing campaign to become Head Boy at Frederick Bremer School had the nation glued to their screens.

The teen was considered an unexpected winner of the campaign, and won hearts when he embraced his dad – who was a member of the teaching staff – following his win.

In 2020, Joshua underwent surgery for his condition at Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridge where he received a successful heart transplant.

Despite the lifelong complications, the brave youngster went on to study at Canterbury Christ Church University in Canterbury, Kent, whose assignments he completed from his hospital bed.

Working as a diagnostic radiographer after graduating from university, Joshua aimed to help others with cardiac conditions similar to his own.

Tragically though, Joshua passed away on 8 May following complications with his heart.

Frederick Bremer School shared their condolences in a post last month, writing: “We are devastated to announce the passing of one of our former pupils, Joshua.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Now, a GoFundMe has been created to support his family after his passing, aiming to raise £18,000 for funeral costs and further support.

Created by friends of the family, the fundraiser reads: “On the 8th of May 2023, we unfortunately lost our beloved Joshua at 24-years-old due to complications with his heart.

“The space left in his absence will never be replaced as he was a soul that touched the hearts of many – and never hesitated to help those in need.

The nation was left moved when Joshua and his dad embraced each other after Joshua was named Head Boy. (C) Channel 4

“Some of you may know Joshua from his appearance on Educating the East End which aired in 2014.

“He was a candidate to become Head Boy of Frederick Bremer School and went on to win, gaining the admiration of those across the country, and eventually even across the world.

“Joshua loved experiencing things with others and enjoyed life by spending time with his family, friends and the church community.

“In 2020, Joshua was admitted to Whipps Cross Hospital – being transferred to Bartholomew Hospital and then finally Royal Papworth Hospital after that.

“To save Joshua’s life, he had to have a life-altering heart transplant surgery due to a disease called dilated cardiomyopathy, leading to the muscle walls of his heart stretching and his heart enlarging.

“Thankfully, the surgery was successful, albeit leaving a difficult road ahead for Joshua. But despite this, he lived his life to the fullest and never let this limit what he was capable of achieving.

“Determined through everything, Joshua strived for success and continued his studies at Canterbury Christ Church University, even completing uni assignments in hospital via his laptop when possible.

“This determination allowed him to keep moving forward and eventually graduate from university and work as a diagnostic radiographer.

“A goal of Joshua’s was to help others combat cardiac conditions, not wanting others to struggle in the way that he did.

“His willingness to continually help others through his work regardless of his own past experiences shows only a fraction of his selfless nature, and we are forever grateful that he was a part of our lives.

“During this difficult time, we’d like to support the family in any way that we can and help them with the heavy burden of having to bury a loved one at such a young age.

“All funds collected within the initial target will go towards funeral costs and funds beyond the target will go towards supporting the family directly.

Joshua went on to attend university, later becoming a diagnostic radiographer. (C) GoFundMe

“Thank you so much for your love, kindness and support.”

The fundraiser received many messages of support as fans of the show and close friends shared their condolences.

Victoria Sargent wrote: “I had the pleasure of working with him over the last couple of years. A true legend.

“He showed nothing but respect and dignity. I was so proud to know him. I learned a lot from him.

“A true legend that always had angel wings to me. Rest in peace, dear friend.”

Shereef Adeyemo commented: “Though I did not know Joshua personally, his infectious and larger than life personality could still be felt through the TV screen.

“I pray his spirit will shine on the family, friends and general companions he has left behind. May God continue to eternally strengthen them, God bless you.”

Regan Jordine said: “To my brother, my right hand, my best friend: I’ll miss you until the end of time and my life won’t be the same without you. Love you, bro.”

Nellie Ob said: “This is utterly heartbreaking. My love goes out to his family.”

The fundraiser has currently raised £17,000 at the time of writing.

To donate, you can follow this link: https://gofund.me/dbe29ecf