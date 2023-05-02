A BIZARRE video supposedly shows legendary rock band U2 performing a free show on a random street in London – but is it really them?

Veselina Baykova was wandering down the high street in Camden, London on Thursday when she happened upon a huge crowd gathering outside a barber’s shop.

The 28-year-old was left astonished when she realised iconic U2 members Bono and The Edge appeared to be performing live right outside the little shop – but others weren’t so convinced.

The video shows ‘The Edge’ clad in his trademark black beanie and a leather jacket strumming an acoustic guitar whilst ‘Bono’ paces back and forth serenading the gathered crowd around them.

The lead singer, wearing Bono’s famous red-tinted glasses and a rosary bead necklace moves around, gesturing wildly in passion as he screams the words to the Irish band’s song Desire.

The on-screen text reads: “Only in London you would get a free U2 concert on the street.”

The pair appear to have the crowd hooked as some onlookers nod along to the lyrics whilst plenty others have whipped their phones out to record.

Veselina uploaded the video to social media on Friday with the caption: “U2 giving a free concert on the streets of Camden this evening.”

The video has received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments from users left unconvinced by the pair’s performance.

One user joked: “This is Bonio and The Hedge.”

Another commented: “That’s just two old blokes. Give your head a wobble if you think that’s U2.”

A third said: “They forced their music onto everyone’s iPhone now they’re doing it to the public.”

Another user wrote: “Where’s the stop oil protestors when you need them?”

Whilst the duo do bear an uncanny resemblance to the real Bono and The Edge, it is unlikely to be the two rockers, given the real U2 are currently in the USA as part of their Stories of Surrender tour.

Speaking today Veselina said: “I thought it was really cool. I had just finished work walking down the street and everyone passing stopped and started recording and singing.

“It was nice of them because it was raining as well.

“I’m not sure how the performance started because when I was passing they were already performing and people were not aware that they were going to be there.

“I thought it was nice for them to do it, it was entertaining, I’m not a huge fan but I like U2.”