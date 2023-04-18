EDINBURGH-based MarTech firm, MRM Global has reported a record-breaking start to the year.

The company has reported a revenue growth that is up 18% year-on-year, and also for internal growth with the team growing by 35%.

Now, MRM Global, is once again recruiting as it looks to strengthen its team following a recent multi-million-pound investment.

MRM CEO Craig Letton. Credits: Muckle Media.

MRM Global uses its innovative technology platform to enhance the support that global drinks manufacturers and wholesalers provide to their independent and hospitality retail customers.

Over the past decade its CEO, Craig Letton, has successfully transitioned the company to its niche market of hospitality industry clients, and has grown the global organisation to 67 employees working across 21 brands and 37 countries.

The company was recently given a further boost after growth capital investors BGF injected a further £2 million investment, primarily intended to support MRM Global as they expand into the US.

The investment will assist MRM Global as they deliver a multi-year contract with one of the North America’s largest wine and spirits distributors, which will further increase the company’s revenue and create 35 new job roles in the US and UK.

Letton has also prioritised upholding values of authenticity and openness within his company’s global team and has taken steps to address the gender imbalance within the industry.

With women holding less than 30% of technology jobs globally, MRM placed a strategic recruitment focus on inclusivity and diversity, and has since reduced the median gender pay gap from 8.8% to 0.6% as well as having achieved a 50/50 gender split across all levels.

Craig Letton, CEO at MRM said: “To record such success in the first quarter of the year is a triumph for MRM Global, particularly after weathering the storm of the pandemic, which affected our customer base.

“A combination of calculated risks, a forward-thinking mindset and a dedicated team has helped us to not only survive but thrive.

“Despite the turbulent backdrop of the past few years, we’re proud to have broken new ground in the US market as well as enjoying domestic success at home in Scotland.

“Equally important to us is the wellbeing of our team, and we’re committed to continuing to increase diversity and foster authenticity amongst our employees”.

MRM are currently hiring for a number of positions in Scotland’s capital, to apply please visit here.