Specialist housing champion appoints finance and strategy chief

Third sector-savvy accountant steps up to directorship at Blackwood

Blackwood Housing and Care has appointed finance professional Heather Duncan to the newly created role of Director of Finance and Strategic Partnerships.

Heather joined the independent living specialists in 2018 and this will be her third role within the organisation, having previously been Finance Manager and then Peoplehood Project Lead for the past two years.

In her new post, Heather says she is keen to explore how Blackwood’s existing services could be expanded and made more widely accessible.

Heather said: “I’m really excited about starting my new role at Blackwood Homes and Care and helping to drive our charity forward.

“Working in a charity the size of Blackwood is so rewarding, as you really notice the positive impact your work has on the lives of so many people.

“Finding meaning in my work is so important to me, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to progress my career at Blackwood while staying true to these personal ambitions.”

As the housing and care sector experiences a significant digital shift, Heather hopes that her instrumental role in the charity’s trailblazing Peoplehood Project will keep driving Blackwood’s contributions to the sector.

A pioneering concept, Peoplehood set to revolutionise independent living for thousands of residents based in three neighbourhoods based in Glasgow, Dundee, and Morayshire. The three-year programme aims to develop a future-proof model for independent living that allows people to live healthier and happier for longer.

As Peoplehood Project Lead, Heather spent nine months creating a business plan in the project’s initial phase, with a particular focus on investment. She was responsible for devising and allocating budgets while liaising with a consortium of senior partners and company chief executives.

The mother-of-two added: “My time on the Peoplehood Project allowed me to use my financial understanding in a new way to engage with a very broad range of stakeholders, which was highly rewarding.

“I loved my time leading on the Peoplehood Project and that experience put me in a strong position to take on the role of Director of Finance and Strategic Partnerships. Being a completely new role, this chapter of my career is one that is sure to be a challenge, but it is one that I’m massively looking forward to.”

Heather’s appointment completes Blackwood’s new-look Executive Management Team, which is headed up by Simon Fitzpatrick, who became Chief Executive in February and said: “We’re delighted that Heather has become our new Director of Finance and Strategic Partnerships.

“The step up is a testament to Heather’s hard work and dedication and we are all very excited to see the positive impact and fresh-thinking Heather will bring.”