A HILARIOUS video shows the moment a group of foreign students come to a stop at a red light – believing it is intended for pedestrians.

Daniel Southern filmed the outrageous scenes last Thursday after noticing the American accents in the group walking alongside their work van.

The 33-year-old was soon left in stitches when the students suddenly stopped abruptly on the pavement, noticing the red traffic light in front of them – where they waited until it turned green again to carry on their stroll.

The clip begins with Daniel from Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire siting in a work van with friends Jason and Neil as he commentates from behind the camera whilst filming Scunthorpe town centre.

As the traffic light is on red, the van is stationary behind a Fiat 500 whilst to the left of the cars on the pavement are a group of six students.

The students seem to believe that the red light stops them from continuing their jaunt along the pavement.

However, the confused cohort have brought their walk to a standstill and stand at the lights waiting for green.

This has left Daniel tickled as he begins to narrate the scene, saying: “F***ing traffic lights on red, so they’ve stopped f***ing walking.

“Foreign students, it’s not a sidewalk man.”

Just as the scaffolders put the van into gear to drive off as the light turns green, the students begin walking again, leaving the lads howling with laughter.

Daniel catches his breath from laughing before sarcastically adding: “F**k off.”

The rib-tickling video was shared on social media by Daniel yesterday with the caption: “Absolutely pissing at these foreign students waiting at a red light to walk.”

The clip received over 3,200 likes with more than 1,900 comments from social media users who were left howling at the actions of the confused students.

The students stood still thinking the red light was meant for them. Credit: Daniel Southern

Ellie Curtis said: “Red light, green light there.”

Daniel McGowan said: “Gotta love Scunthorpe.”

Danielle Robinson said: “This has made my day.”

Speaking today, Daniel said: “We were crawling in traffic parallel to them with the window down in the lorry as I was having a cigarette.

“We could hear an accent we think was American and as the lights went red, they [the students] stopped with the traffic.

“We immediately questioned what was going on thinking no way they have all stopped due to the traffic light. I quickly got my phone out and couldn’t believe what we had witnessed.

“It just goes to show how different things work in other parts of the world doesn’t it?

“I didn’t realise this would go viral or I would have worded it differently and cut the swearing in the video.

“We were all in stitches for the full day. We’re scaffolders and with this freezing weather we have at the minute it lifted the morale in the gang for the day, probably the rest of the year in fact.”