SCOTS locals have been left baffled after spotting a set of miniscule double yellow lines painted by a section of tiny kerb on an Edinburgh road.

Residents of the capital’s Leith district spotted the double yellow’s paints on Duke Place yesterday, causing confusion due to no vehicle being even remotely small enough to fit into the space.

An image shared online shows the freshly daubed yellow markings which are to ensure that vehicle owners will not park on the kerb.

The council added the tiny yellow lines to prevent parking. Credit: Facebook

The lines sit on a corner of pavement separating two normal parking bays, which looks to measure little more than a foot in diameter.

However, despite the yellow lines being added, to stop a vehicle being parked across the graffitied kerb, it would still seem that a motor could be left at either side of the lines.

The lines have left locals feeling that Edinburgh City Council (ECC) are “laughing” at them, with some suggesting the administrative body must believe people to be using outdated modes of transport.

The picture was shared to social media yesterday with the caption: “New double yellow lines on Duke Place. They really are having a laugh marking this tiny part of the kerb.

“Do they think people ride around town on unicycles? Council is literally laughing at us all authorising something like this to have double yellow lines painted on it.”

The post received over 240 likes with dozens of comments from Edinburgh locals who were quick to offer their views.

One said: “Honestly, this is incredible.”

Another added: “I’m just picturing a tiny wee clown car pulling up at that kerb and a dozen members of our esteemed local authority climbing out of it.”

A third replied: “Further confirmation (if it was ever needed) that ECC are run by numpties.”

Another joked: “Maybe expecting Noddy to visit with his wee car.”

This is not the first time this year that Edinburgh Council have fallen foul of locals with a decision about double yellow lines.

The council previously opted to add additional double yellow lines over the entrance to a garage in Couper Street earlier in the year, prompting outrage from the business owner.

Speaking today, Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Double yellow lines have been painted on Duke Place as part of work to introduce a Controlled Parking Zone (CPZ) there.

“In a CPZ every part of the kerbside must be controlled and this needs to be indicated to drivers to deter double parking.

“This is the case in cities around the country.”