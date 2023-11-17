Electric vehicle charge point training course launched in Scotland

SCOTTISH trade association SELECT has responded to the demand for electric vehicle charge points with a new installation training course.

The one-day module can be delivered in person or online and aims to ensure that electric vehicle (EV) technology is installed safely and competently by a qualified electrician.

It has been accredited by the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) and rated at Level 7 on the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF).

The first SQA Customised Award in Electric Vehicle Charging Equipment Installations was delivered at the Gailes Hotel in Irvine on November 7.

Stuart McKelvie demonstrates the technology to a SELECT member

Delegates were given an introduction to the technology and its electrical requirements before getting hands-on with the units and being talked through the installation process.

Jenny Cryans, SELECT Training Manager, said: “There’s no doubt that the demand for EV charge points is rising all the time and that installations are becoming part of the modern electrician’s world.

“It’s also essential that such work is carried out safely and efficiently, which is why SELECT spent the first half of 2023 speaking to members and responding to feedback.”

The course was created by Training Development Adviser Stuart McKelvie and Consultant Technical Adviser Billy McRobert, who delivered the first session in Ayrshire.

Bob Cairney, Director of Technical Services at SELECT, said: “The future is electric and with this course, SELECT is reinforcing its position at the forefront of the green revolution as the electrification of society continues.

“The module helps members add another string to their electrical bow and provide more business opportunities as they learn how to work with EV technology safely and efficiently.”

Following the successful launch in Ayrshire, more courses are set to be rolled out across Scotland in the coming months.

The course is designed for qualified electricians with a current BS 7671 qualification and who are a minimum of 18 years old.

The cost for SELECT members is £276, which includes the assessments and SQA certificate on successful completion.

SELECT expanded its work classifications and approvals to include EV installation work earlier this year.

Three new sub-categories were introduced for those with existing classifications in low and extra-low voltage electrical installations who also install EV charging equipment.