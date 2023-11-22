Record 110 Fife students enroll in career programme

CAREER Ready, a social mobility charity which enables young people to connect to the world of work, has launched its annual 18-month programme for S5 school students across Scotland.

110 high school students from Fife have been enrolled in the programme, meeting their mentor for the first time at the launch event.

The Career Ready programme which has been supported by Diageo across Scotland for the last ten years, inspires and supports young people at risk of not fulfilling their true potential due to their socio-economic circumstances.

Jenny Gilruth, Cabinet Secretary for Higher Education and Skills, speaks at the Career Ready launch event in Dunfermline.

The programme looks to help give young people the abilities in an opportunity that supports them to accelerate in their transition from education to employment.

98% of Career Ready participants move into a positive, post-school destination following the 18-month programme, which includes a paid internship while still at school.

Over 800 other students from 155 secondary schools across Scotland are embarking on the 2023 Career Ready programme.

306 organisations from the private, public and third sectors are providing mentors and paid summer 2024 internships for students.

Jenny Gilruth, Cabinet Secretary for Skills and Education, Scotland, said: “The Scottish Government recognises the hugely valuable role a mentor can play in the education and career journeys of young people.

“Through offering mentors for high school students, Career Ready is giving young people an opportunity to develop their professional skillset as they study, and to learn from the experience their mentors have to offer.”

Kye Beveridge, a Mechanical Production Engineer who participated in the programme whilst at Auchmuty High School in Glenrothes said: “The programme helped me believe in my potential and explore different industries and career opportunities that I didn’t know anything about.

“I had and still have a great relationship with my mentor, Graeme McGrath and I am now honoured to now be a mentor myself to support the next generation.”

Anne Wexelstein, Director for Scotland, from Career Ready said: “The growth of our network and partnerships is a testament to our vision that every young person should have the opportunity to progress to a positive post-school destination and succeed in the world of work, regardless of their background”.

Alex Robertson, Chair of the Career Ready Fife Advisory Board said: “At Diageo, we strongly believe in investing in the future of our youth, and we are thrilled with the continued success, impact and growth of the Career Ready programme.

“We are passionate about supporting the continued positive impact it has on our young people and the business community as a whole.”

For more information visit www.careerready.org.uk/scotland