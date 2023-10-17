A SCOTs secondary school has made waves after signing up for a new curiculum which will see youngsters learn a wide spectrum of life skills.

Craigie High School has signed up with the Gen+ programme – a nation-wide curriculum initiative which helps inspire and equip first year secondary students and their teachers.

A teacher training event hosted by Morgan Academy.

The Dundee-based school will join Morgan Academy and Braeview Academy and is the third Dundee school to join the project.

The initiative is set to pioneer meta-skills into its curriculum and is anticipated to equip students with new ‘meta-skills’ development in the upcoming 2023/2024 academic year.

The Gen+ programme is expected to be delivered in almost 40 secondary schools across Scotland and is thought to make a huge difference for many students.

Meta-skills, or “learning to learn” skills, are the foundational abilities that enable students to effectively acquire, apply, and adapt knowledge and skills throughout their lives.

This includes abilities such as creativity, communication, collaboration, innovation, resilience, and leadership.

The Gen+ Learn suite of 38 lessons sits within a state-of-the-art digital learning platform – a first for Scotland’s schools.

Jim Gill, Depute Head Teacher at Craigie High School, who recognises the importance of meta-skills, said: “We believe that equipping our students with meta-skills is vital for their future success.

“These skills transcend specific subjects and careers, allowing our students to adapt, lead, learn, and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Victoria Vardy, Gen+ CEO, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Craigie High School, since Dundee City Council has been an invaluable partner in shaping the Gen+ programme into the best learning experience possible for learners and teachers alike.

“We look forward to continuing our work together to advance skills development in schools.”

Dundee’s Morgan Academy has been a particular champion of the programme since 2021.

In August 2023, it supported the programme by hosting a teacher training event which saw teachers from schools across Scotland came together to learn how to teach the Gen+ programme effectively.

This also gave the staff the chance to meet colleagues who are also teaching the programme and learn about the innovative Gen+ Teach programme.

The initiative has been developed to support teachers’ career long professional learning (CLPL).