Hutcheon Mearns continues expansion with new Edinburgh office

A SCOTS advisory firm is continuing its programme of strategic expansion across the country with new premises in the capital.

Hutcheon Mearns has opened an Edinburgh office which will deliver the company’s full-suite service offering to clients across the central belt.

This investment is the latest in a series of recent steps taken by Hutcheon Mearns to bolster its market presence and deliver on its own growth plan.

Hutcheon Mearns Managing Director Craig Hutcheon says the new Edinburgh office will deliver across a portfolio of services

As part of this, the central region has always been viewed as a linchpin for the company’s long term future development.

To take the business to the next stage, the company has made three senior appointments in Edinburgh who will lead on the provision of Hutcheon Mearns’ offering.

Angela McCann, an accountancy honours graduate, has been appointed Head of Growth for the company.

She has spent more than 20 years in business development, business growth and executive search.

Angela has an extensive background in senior finance recruitment up to board level and brings that experience into her new role.

She takes on responsibility for driving revenue growth, business development and market expansion in the Central Belt.

Lianne Ross joins as Head of Corporate Finance to build the firm’s business Deals Advisory services in the region.

Lianne has 15 years’ international experience in corporate finance and development, and her role involves leading M&A projects from origination to completion.

Jack Ramage, meanwhile, takes on the role of Head of Resourcing, and will head Hutcheon Mearns’ finance resource solutions locally.

With a specialist background in accountancy and finance recruitment in the Central Belt, Jack is focused on permanent and interim accountancy and finance services for clients in the private, public and third sectors.

His appointment underlines Hutcheon Mearns’ service offering: resourcing solutions led by qualified finance professionals and focused on the strategic priorities of clients.

Making up the Edinburgh team are accountant Karolina Slowik-Skiba and accounts assistant Daniel Burns who have been instrumental in establishing the company’s presence in the capital.

Setting up its new team means Hutcheon Mearns is now positioned to offer its complete range of integrated services across the region.

The company is focused on helping clients build finance teams, solve business problems and deliver growth strategies.

Hutcheon Mearns Managing Director Craig Hutcheon said: “Opening an office in the Central Belt has been the focus of our attention for some time.

“These appointments are transformative in terms of what we are able to offer clients in the region.

“We are now equipped to deliver across our entire portfolio of services, ranging from finance team resourcing to corporate finance support and the application of advanced technology to help clients solve problems and attain optimum performance.

“Jack, Lianne and Angela are experienced professionals of the highest calibre and it’s great to have them on board.

“Their appointments add significant new skills, knowledge and experience to our business – not only in Edinburgh, but across our network of offices.

“We look forward to working together to build their teams to provide meaningful, innovative and agile solutions to our clients.”

Hutcheon Mearns has enjoyed a period of strong growth in recent years.

This includes the opening of an office in Dundee, where it has invested in building its Tayside team and growing its business-wide staff numbers to approximately 50.

It also diversified its business activities with the launch earlier this year of Hutcheon Mearns Real Estate, which provides clients with independent advice and expertise on their commercial property portfolios.

And it opened a new Aberdeen office in 2023 to help the firm accommodate current growth and future development plans.

It undertook an extensive refurbishment of the office at 2 Queens Road in the city to create an HQ befitting a firm with national growth ambitions.

The Edinburgh office of Hutcheon Mearns is presently located at 11 Rutland Square.