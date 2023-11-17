CRC Evans appoints Leon Dashwood as strategic growth director 

CRC Evans has appointed Leon Dashwood as strategic growth director, further strengthening the company’s senior leadership team.

Reporting to CEO Frederic Castrec and a member of the Group’s Executive Committee, Mr. Dashwood will play a key role in delivering CRC Evans’ growth strategy.

He will work closely with senior leaders to drive business development related to new opportunities and markets, accelerating the company’s growth and diversification plans.

He hopes to aid in positioning CRC Evans as a market leader across the global energy and wider infrastructure sectors.

Leon Dashwood

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Dashwood said: “It is a very exciting time to join the CRC Evans business, when there is tremendous scope to expand our offering.

“There is a growing demand for clean energy solutions and CRC Evans has teams in strategic locations, fully operational and ready to support our customers on a global scale.

“I look forward to working with Frederic to capitalise on the company’s proven track record and strengthen our foothold in the evolving energy markets.”

CEO of CRC Evans Frederic Castrec said: “Leon is a strong addition to the CRC Evans leadership team.

“His input and experience will help to grow our global market position and extend our specialist welding and coating services, technologies, and high-performance equipment across new sectors in the growing energy and infrastructure markets.

“I look forward to working with Leon as we implement effective strategies to ensure that we can meet our ambitious growth plans.”

Mr Dashwood brings a wealth of experience and expertise from 17 years in the global energy sector.

He was regional managing director for Enerpac Tool Group, an industrial tools and service business, overseeing operations across the Middle East, North Africa and Caspian regions.