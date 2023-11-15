Action for Children appoints National Director for Scotland

A SCOTS charity has announced a new National Director who will be responsible for their current services across local authorities.

Fiona Steel was named by Action for Children new National Director for Scotland and will look into intervening against child criminal exploitation and fostering in her role.

She takes over from the previous Scotland national director, Paul Carberry, who became CEO of the charity earlier this year.

Fiona Steel joined Action for Children in 1997 and has steadily moved up to become National Director for Scotland

Speaking on her appointment, Fiona Steel said: “Throughout my life I’ve been passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of children and families.

“This is reflected in Action for Children’s values and a shared vision which has kept me committed to the charity for almost three decades.

“It’s a real privilege to be appointed National Director, and it’s my focus to ensure we continue to build on the positive impact of our broad work, which is delivered by highly-qualified and dedicated colleagues.

“My team and I will work with children and families, who after all are the experts, to deliver the innovative solutions, support, care and love they need and want.”

Fiona’s priorities will include working with third sector partners and local authorities to keep The Promise and ensure children and young people are central to decision making.

The Promise consists of a series of recommendations made to deliver on conclusions of the Scottish Independent Care Review.

The incoming National Director also plans to advocate for national and local government to do more to fund and recognise the care sector workforce as invaluable in the face of a recruitment crisis.

Action for Children’s Chef Executive Paul Carberry said: “Having worked with Fiona, I know firsthand the high esteem she’s held in not only by Action for Children staff and the people we care for and support, but also by the wider sector.

“Fiona’s appointment also highlights the progression staff at Action for Children can and do work towards.

“It’s a shining example to our young workforce that we as an organisation provide support to grow, learn and advance.

“I look forward to the great achievements Fiona will I’m certain bring to the young people and families of Scotland.”

Fiona, who started her career as a social worker, joined the charity in 1997 as a Senior Practitioner within the charity’s fostering arm.

She held a broad range of positions throughout the organisation and joined the Senior leadership team in 2008.

Afterwards, she was appointed Deputy Director of Children’s Services in April 2020. From February this year Fiona had been the Acting National Director.

Within that role, she was instrumental in Action for Children’s ability to reach and support thousands of vulnerable children, young people and families during the pandemic.

Action for Children Scotland is a charity that works with more than 25,000 children. It has 850 members of staff across 90 services.