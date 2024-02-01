A BRIT hilariously pranked her husband after faking a conscription letter informing him that he was to sign up to the Royal Navy.

Saira Shah played the prank on husband Sy, printing out a fake letter from the armed forced to inform her hubby that he would be expected to fight in a war against Russia.

The prank came after British Army General Sir Patrick Sanders warned Brits that conscription may be on the cards if the nation should ever come to war with Russia.

However, the bizarre prank soon took a twist as Sy began to instruct Saira, 23, to pack her belongings so the pair could flee the country.

The hilarious footage begins with Saira holding back a giggle as she shows the fake letter to the camera, with on-screen text reading: “Telling my husband he’s been drafted for World War Three.”

The clip then cuts to Saira rushing to Sy, who is sat on the sofa in the living room as she says: “Babe, I just opened one of your letters. Look what it says.”

She pries the iPad out of her husband’s hands and pushes the letter into his grasp as he begins to read: “Military conscription notice.”

He looked confusedly at Saira who confirms: “They’re drafting you for the war.”

Sy reads on: “This is a cause of the ongoing tensions in Russia. You are required to report to the recruitment centre, located in London.

“What the f**k is going on, man? When did you get this?”

Saira replies: “I literally got it today, look, it’s dated 23rd.”

She ramps up the acting as she gasps and says: “Oh my God, this was literally the news yesterday. They must have sent the letters out early.”

Still bamboozled, Sy says: “What do you mean, what have I missed?”

Saira shouts at Sy: “They said they’re gonna draft the men for the war, like they did in World War Two.”

Sy grabs the letter back as the realisation of the fake news dawns on him, and grows panicked as he begins to dial a number at the bottom of the letter.

To viewers’ shock, the number appears to be the real phone number or the Royal Navy, as an automated voice can be heard on the mobile switchboard.

The voice says: “You are through to the Royal Navy family and support. Please be advised that–”

However, Sy hangs up in anger and scrambles to his feet as he yells out: “F**k that.

“They want me to fight for the country. F**k the country.”

Saira jokingly pleads: “No. You have to protect your country.”

Pictured: Saira holding the fake conscription letter. Credit to @sairaayan__/TikTok.

However, Sy replies: “Why do I want to protect the country? They don’t even like me here. Have you seen the colour of my skin? If I go there, I’m dead. I’ll be dead before I even get there.”

In a surprise twist, Sy then demands that Saira bring the cat through to the living room.

He then issues a further demand: “Get my passport. We’re going. We’re going today. Get me my suitcase.”

However, Sy then confirms that he is in fact meaning that he and the cats are leaving the country, to Saira’s shock.

Saira replies: “What about me? At this point, you might as well get bloody drafted into the war.”

Saira took to social media last week (24 JAN) to share the hilarious prank, writing: “His reaction. This man needs to get his priorities into check.”

The post received over 108,800 likes and more than 1,700 comments from users left in stitches by Sy’s reaction.

One person wrote: “The man took the cat and left. I can’t.”

Another said: “How did you not burst out laughing?”

A third commented: “’You are on your own. The cat is coming with me – see ya. They don’t even like me here!’”

A fourth added: “This guy has his priorities straight. ‘Get the cat.’”