A CREEPY Scots carer has been struck off after a slew of sexual actions towards his colleagues – including fondling one’s breasts and threatening to “bite” another.

Jonathan Semako was found to have committed a string of sexual and verbal harassment whilst employed at Cairdean House, Edinburgh between August 2020 and May 2021.

Pictured: Cairndean House, Edinburgh. (C) Google Maps

Semako, who was a team leader under Care UK, when the incidents occurred, was found guilty of acting in a “sexually motivated” manner after touching a colleague’s thigh whilst driving her home in 2020.

Semako also told the same colleague “I’ll bite you”, whilst in 2021, Semako committed a further series of assaults, including fondling a second colleague’s breasts whilst asking her “What can I do for you?”.

Semako’s actions led to a hearing of care watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) to consider his fitness to practise.

The SSSC‘s full report reads: “The allegations against you are that while employed as a care assistant by Care UK Limited at Cairdean House in Edinburgh, and during the course of that employment, you did:

“On or around 29 March 2021, come up behind your colleague AA and place your hands on her breasts.

“In relation to your colleague DD, in or around August 2020, while driving DD home, touch DD’s thigh.

“In or around September 2020, say to DD “I’ll bite you” or words to that effect.

“In or around September 2020, say to DD ‘I won’t touch you. You don’t have to worry about me touching you because (Information redacted)’ or words to that effect.

“In or around December 2020, say to DD ‘I always wanted my blood lined with an (Information redacted)’ or words to that effect.

The panel agreed that Semako was guilty of the allegations and that his fitness to practice was impaired.

They stated: “The panel decided that your conduct found proved amounted to a course of sexually motivated conduct involving female colleagues and causing them emotional harm.

“The panel decided that your conduct caused emotional harm to colleagues AA and DD and could have resulted in a reduction of care for vulnerable service users.

“The panel decided that your conduct was an abuse of the trust placed in you by your employees and junior work colleagues.

“It has concluded that the allegations found proved were extremely serious and involved sexually motivated conduct against two junior female colleagues.”

Semako was found to have shown no remorse and denied all allegations.

The panel found Semako ‘s fitness to practice impaired. (C) Google Maps.

The panel stated: “Further, you continue to deny the allegations, you have not demonstrated any insight into the seriousness of your actions and their consequences or expressed any regret or remorse or demonstrated any remediation.

“There was no evidence of any insight or understanding on your part and you continue to deny any wrongdoing.”

“The panel finds that your fitness to practise is currently impaired by reason of misconduct.

“The panel considered a warning alone was not appropriate. There were public protection risks, and the public interest also required a more substantial sanction to be imposed.

“ThepPanel has concluded your sexually motivated conduct involved a serious breach of the trust of your employers and junior colleagues.

“These breaches were serious and fell far below the standards to be expected of a social service worker.

“The panel decided that removal was an appropriate and proportionate outcome and it therefore decided to impose a removal order, removing your name from the register.”