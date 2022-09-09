POLICE Scotland are appealing for information from the public that will help them hunt down….an ornamental sheep.

Officers launched a hunt yesterday to find the culprit who stole a sheep statue from outside an Aldi shop in Dalkeith, Midlothian two weeks ago.

The force are hoping that witnesses will come forward with information leading to the whereabouts of the inanimate object – a black and white sheep with an Aldi bag for life hanging from around his neck.

The sheep was stolen from outside of Aldi. Credit: Dalkeith Sheep Trail

The statue, known as Ewen Me and part of art exhibition, Dalkeith Sheep Trail, wears a blue tartan kilt, a black flat cap and black wellies.

Since posting the appeal on social media, the post has been inundated with animal-related jokes.

The initial appeal read: “Theft – Dalkeith

“Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following the theft of an ornamental sheep from outside Aldi at Thornybank Industrial Estate, Dalkeith.

“The sheep, which was first noticed to be missing on Thursday 25th August is described as black and white in colour, approximately a metre in height holding an Aldi bag for life.

“If anyone has any information regarding the incident or the property stolen, please contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 1568, 1st September.

“Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

The post was inundated with over 100 laughing and shocked emojis, alongside almost 100 comments mainly making sheep puns.

Jamie Bennett said: “What a baaaaaaaaaaad thing to do.”

Laura Sayers said: “Lines are going to be rammed on 101.”

Alex Latta said: “Area is getting worse for crime, sheep rustling now.”

Kevin Armstrong said: “Think I seen it at Baaaaaaareton.”

And Amanda Knox said: “Holding an Aldi bag for life? Seriously.”