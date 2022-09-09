Chief Entrepreneur pays visit to Scots urban regeneration project

THE Scottish Government’s Chief Entrepreneur has paid visit to an urban regeneration project to meet a host of Scots businesses.

Mark Logan, who was recently appointed Chief Entrepreneur, visited the HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre in Kilmarnock this week to meet some of Ayrshire’s top businesses and tour the HALO campus.

Mr Logan, the former Chief Operating Officer at one of Scotland’s first unicorn companies, Skyscanner, will ensure entrepreneurship is embedded in the economy and is a key commitment in the National Strategy for Economic Transformation in his new role.

During his tour, Mr Logan was shown the HALO’s #RockMe Trading Floor, and some of the shared working spaces where tenants can meet, work and network while on site at the HALO.

Chief Entrepreneur Mark Logan met with HALO founder Marie Macklin as part of his tour of the building.

The #RockMe Trading Floor will also be home to a Green Growth Accelerator Unit at the HEIC, backed by a green investment fund.

This is designed to attract not only Scots businesses but companies from outside Scotland, with the intention of creating investment opportunities both for The HALO and its partners and tenants.

With phase I of the HALO well underway with the Enterprise and Innovation Centre playing a pivotal role in the growth of Ayrshire’s entrepreneurial community, plans for Phase II can now progress.

Phase II of the HALO, a blueprint for the move towards greener housing in the UK, aims to bring 210 world class smart homes of the future to Kilmarnock.

Fuelled by renewable energy and digital healthcare monitoring systems, the smart homes will be built at the HALO using sustainable construction materials and techniques.

ScottishPower will also utilise the HEIC to deliver staff training and host events and will support growing businesses on The HALO trading floor.

The HEIC is a state-of-the-art building home to a Barclays Eagle Lab which is supporting start-up and scale-up businesses from across Ayrshire who are building and growing specialised digital and cyber businesses.

Marie Macklin CBE, Founder and Executive Chair of HALO Urban Regeneration Company, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome a true Scottish business titan to the HALO with the visit of Mark Logan.

“Mark has been tasked with embedding entrepreneurship in the Scottish economy and at the HALO, we’re playing our part in supporting this with many of our tenants driving key sectors across the country.”

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for Mr Logan to meet some of our tenants and partners as we plan the next phase of the HALO as we continue to help drive economic and sustainable growth across Ayrshire, Scotland and beyond.”

Scotland’s first Chief Entrepreneur, Mark Logan, added: “It’s fantastic to visit the HALO and hear from Marie and the team on the wonderful work that has taken place putting entrepreneurship and digital advancement at the forefront of the agenda in Scotland and beyond.”

“I’d like to wish Marie and all of the businesses at the HALO the best of luck and I look forward to hearing about their progress and visiting again soon!”

In addition to Diageo gifting the land and investing support funding of £2m, the HALO Kilmarnock has received funding of £3.5m from the Scottish Government, £3.5m from the UK Government and £2m from East Ayrshire Council.

This is all part of the £251m Ayrshire Growth Deal – a 10-year investment programme jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments and local authorities.

The award-winning HALO Enterprise and Innovation Centre was named Best Regeneration Project at this year’s prestigious Scottish Property Awards and recognised as Scotland’s Best Corporate Workplace at the 2022 British Council for Offices Regional Awards.