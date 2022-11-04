How Does TikTok’s Algorithm Work?

TikTok is a social media platform for people to share, create, and discover videos that bring a new level of creativity that no other social media platforms currently offer. This social media app is the newest platform that the world has embraced as a way of expressing themselves. This app is used by people, no matter their age, through singing, dancing, acting out sets, and other creative means of showcasing talent. Before, a user could only upload a 15-second video, but now users can upload a video that lasts a minute and piece more of those videos together using editing tools.

In 2022, TikTok brought in a revenue of 18.3 billion dollars. The user base has over a billion people worldwide and is still growing, putting it ahead of other powerhouse social media platforms. In 2020, TikTok was downloaded over 2 billion times in both the Apple store and Google play combined and shows no signs of slowing down. The average user of this platform is between the ages of 13 and 30 years old, which means this entire generation of youth recognizes its importance for self-expression on a global scale.

Photo by Solen Feyissa on Unsplash

Getting likes on TikTok is fundamental to growing an audience that commits to a business brand or someone’s growth as an influencer. People who have a sizable following show that they engage with the audience, leading to the potential for other great opportunities outside the application whether it be a job opportunity, making solid business partnerships, and person website growth. In order to get more likes and grow a profile exponentially, someone would have to hit the algorithm.

The TikTok algorithm is a system that determines which videos will appear on a page. It is best to buy likes to reach the TikTok algorithm, so someone’s content can stay longer on what’s trending. Looking for the best rates online and buying likes is a great way to motivate others to check out a particular page and with a high chance of a video going viral. Here is a guide and how to work the TikTok algorithm.

User Interaction

The TikTok algorithm is predicated on the user’s content interaction on the app, so any exchange that gives clues to what a person likes or doesn’t like fills into the equation of user interaction. This includes accounts that are followed, comments someone posted, videos that were added to the favorites, content someone created on their own, interaction with ads, and many other facets. These behavioral signals rank videos based on the actions a user takes on the app. To navigate this equation to reach the algorithm, it is imperative that a user hooks the viewer immediately within the first 3 seconds because usually if a viewer watches the first few seconds of a video, they will watch the rest of the video and be curious to see more.

Video Information

This part of the algorithm encompasses what videos users search for on the discover tab, which includes captions, sounds, hashtags, effects, and trending topics. Video information is helpful because it allows TikTok to understand how to rank content that is continuously searched. For example, if a user watches a video with a specific hashtag, it is more likely another video with that same hashtag will appear as a suggestion for the user to watch. Ways for a user’s video to hit the algorithm is to make them more accessible by adding text-to-speech or auto-captions.

Device And Account Settings

TikTok uses these settings to optimize performance based on language preference, country setting, type of mobile device, and categories of interest a new user selects. This is why switching to a pro account is effective in this regard because a user has access to analytic tools that show who a user’s audience is that go outside the parameters of an individual’s settings. Also, getting to know a local audience allows for a more intimate feel between users and followers because it is generally easier to reach people in similar cities.

Buying likes on TikTok boost the rank of a user’s account by bringing awareness to a profile. Purchasing likes can lead to more views and followers in an organic way once that momentum picks up toward an account. The better the perceived credibility an account has by buying likes, the more content the TikTok algorithm will recognize and push. With 90 percent of its users using the app multiple times daily and spending an estimated time of an hour on it, this shows how valuable and significant TikTok is.