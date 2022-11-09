10 Weird and Wonderful Things to do Online

The internet is a pretty odd place, and it’s getting weirder all the time. The number of strange and left-field things you can do online increases daily, As such, we thought we would make a list of a few of them.

Below are ten weird and wonderful things you can do on the internet today.

Consult a Psychic

Did you know that you can actually attend a psychic reading online? There are many websites that offer free first sessions and put you in touch with a psychic of your choice. Some even offer extras, like tarot readings.

Photo by Christin Hume on Unsplash

Attend a Tarot Reading

And speaking of tarot readings, you can also have one done over the internet now! A lot of readers have pages on social media that allow you to book in to have your future read in the cards.

Play on a Fruity Slots Machine

The internet is full of casino sites. They offer tonnes of different games, including slot machines. You can find a game that suits you and play the night away. And you may even find other games you enjoy, like poker and blackjack.

If you are struggling to find a casino site to play on and want a little bit of help, you can check out a casino comparison site, like Fruity Slots. On these sites, a broad range of different casino sites are reviewed and rated to help you choose which one is right for you. Check one out for help in finding the best no wagering casino now.

Play Cards

If casino games aren’t your thing, then that’s okay because you can also play card games too. From solitaire to bridge, the possibilities are endless. You’ve just got to see if you can remember the rules.

Take a Virtual Tour of a Museum

Many famous museums now offer virtual tours, including the Louvre in Paris and the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. This is a really cool addition to their sites and lets you explore their collections without having to pay the money to travel to them.

The internet has made everything a little bit more accessible, and this is one of the many ways it has done so.

Travel the World

Google Maps is a pretty special invention that lets you see cities and towns all over the world. Always wanted to see Tokyo? Well, you can take a quick tour on Google Maps right now. And if that isn’t enough for you, there are actually a few websites that let you go on a virtual vacation.

Follow a Shark

Many of the world’s sharks are tagged and a shark tracking tool now exists on the internet that lets you follow one of these sharks. Ever wanted to know how far a shark swims each day? Well, now you can follow one to find out.

Travel Down a Wikipedia Wormhole

Wikipedia is a wonderful place to find a quick answer, but if you spend too long on it, you might end up in a wormhole. You can start by looking up what a hurricane actually is and all of a sudden, it’s three hours later and you’re looking at a list of every person who has gone missing at sea in the past decade.

Watch a TED Talk

TED Talks are fantastic. They’re full of insightful information, they can be funny, and sometimes they’re just what you need to take your mind of things. Nearly all TED Talks that have ever been made are now available online for you to watch.

Read a Bunch of Conspiracy Theories

Every unsolved mystery, conspiracy theory, and alien sighting has its own dedicated forum somewhere on the internet. If you put your mind to it, you can definitely find it. And if you want a more official source, there are tonnes of podcasts, docuseries, and articles online too to find out more about each one.