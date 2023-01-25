Teacher faces being struck off after saying pupil “loves to just sit and w**k”

A SCOTS school teacher faces being struck off after she admitted to a classroom full of additional support needs pupils that one student “loves to just sit and w**k”.

Fiona MacDougall was teaching a class at Linburn Academy in Cardonald, Glasgow when she made the crude remark to the students between December 2016 and January 2017.

The 58-year-old confessed that she had made the comment and admitted it was “disrespectful” but claimed pupils would not understand what she had said.

Linburn Academy in Cardonald, Glasgow. Credit: Google Maps

Ms MacDougall, who has taught at the school since 2004, faces 14 allegations including refusing to assist a pupil who requested to use the toilet, resulting in them soiling or wetting themselves.

She is further accused of showing a “lack of integrity” when she sought to ensure that no member of staff would find her moving a pupil in an unsafe manner.

The Canada-born teacher now faces being struck off in an ongoing hearing in front of the General Teaching Council Scotland (GTCS).

The classroom teacher gave her evidence to the GTCS last week, admitting to six of the 14 allegations.

Ms MacDougall admitted to her comment about a pupil that “he just likes to sit and w**k”, saying: “I admit this allegation, I understand that I should not have said this as it is disrespectful.

“It uses language that is not appropriate in a professional setting and I would not speak about a pupil in this way again.

“The pupils are non-verbal and would not have understood what was said but it is still inappropriate for a teacher to talk in this way.”

She admitted to another allegation that she failed to respond when colleagues swore at and/or in front of pupils, adding: “I admit this allegation.

“It is my position that my colleagues namely A and B swore in class and while I am unable to recall examples, I do admit that there was inappropriate language and I did not reprimand them.

“I felt unable to cope with the situation and did not challenge them as I should have, I should have reported these issues at the time for the benefit and safety of the pupils.”

MacDougall further admitted that she breached moving and handling procedures in respect of a pupil when she lifted him manually when a hoist was required.

She said: “I admit this allegation. At the time I mistakenly believed this pupil was within the weight limits for me to move him manually.

“I now understand that this is not the case and I was mistaken in my belief.

“I recall that I had informal conversations about lifting and using the hoist with the school nurse.

“I misunderstood and confused the conversations I had as advice, I never had a formal meeting with Michelle Connell [the school nurse].

“I was often under a lot of pressure at work and I must have misunderstood.

“Notwithstanding this I understand it was not recommended by nursing staff.

“It was my intention to move him so I did not fail him in his mental and physical wellbeing but I now understand that I did fail him.

“I thought at the time I was helping him.”

Ms MacDougall also confessed that she had asked a student teacher to check the corridor to make sure that nobody was coming before she moved the child.

The teacher, who has over a decade of experience teaching in additional needs schools, alleged the student teacher was checking to see if someone could help her move the pupil.

After her statement, Ms MacDougall was cross-examined by Presenting Officer for the GTCS Tom McEntegart, who asked Ms MacDougall why she had not simply sought assistance from a colleague to move the pupil.

She said: “I would always prefer to use the hoist first, it was only when I became stressed about him having a change of position that I ended up misremembering discussions.”

Mr McEntegart replied: “What I am suggesting is that you sent Colleague C to ensure you could not be questioned [by another member of staff]?”

Ms MacDougall then stated that she couldn’t recall her reason for sending the student teacher to check the corridor.

The GTCS panel members then asked further questions of Ms MacDougall including whether a further pupil, who she is alleged to have restrained by strapping him into a chair, could walk unaided.

They asked whether the pupil could undo the strap once it had been fastened.

Ms MacDougall replied: “Yes [he could walk unaided] and yes.

“No, he was not [able to undo the strap].

“If we were doing a lesson it would let him focus, it had a tray so he could work from the chair.

“If nobody was able to supervise him then [it was] for his own safety, he was very short in stature and other pupils might have knocked him down.

Ms MacDougall was finally asked how she would would address inappropriate behaviour by staff in the future, in regards to her confession that staff had sworn in front of pupils without being challenged.

She answered: “By being very clear at the start of the year and reminding [staff] if necessary that that language will not be accepted in my classroom.”

The hearing continues.