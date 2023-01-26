Is Online Gambling with Paysafecard Safe in the UK?

Are you looking for a payment method that will allow you to deposit quickly, easily, and without sharing your personal information at an online casino in the UK? In that case — Paysafecard is the method you are searching for.

Today, most online casinos in the UK accept this payment option because it is fast, practical, and one of the leading choices for casino players from the UK.

Keep reading this article, and you will find out what makes Paysafecard a reliable and the most secure payment method for casino punters from the UK.

Photo by Aidan Howe on Unsplash Increase revenue with predictive segments

What is Paysafecard?

Paysafecard is a prepaid online payment method preferable among casino gamblers from the UK because it allows them to make deposits without providing personal information or bank account details. It is a payment method based on vouchers with a 16-digit PIN code used for online payment, and the most popular online casinos in the UK accept it.

Paysafecard service aims to give customers a safe, anonymous way of making online payments while also helping them avoid the fraud risk associated with more conventional online payment methods. In simple words, it is equal to paying with cash.

How Does Paysafecard Work?

First, you must buy a physical Paysafecard at a brick-and-mortar outlet with a unique 16-digit pin code that can serve you for making your deposit at an online casino in the UK. After making a payment, your Paysafecard balance will decrease, and the transaction will be finished.

Due to the £50 limit to one PIN, high-rollers can combine multiple PINs (up to 10) to make bigger deposits. Therefore, input various pins at the casino cashier section to accomplish this.

Paysafecard works similarly to the way that cash works. You can only spend the amount balance on your voucher. Thus, this prevents you from overdraft issues.

Remember that Paysafecard is a cash-based payment, and once the PIN is used, the funds are non-refundable. So, according to this, always look twice at your spending before entering the PIN code.

How to Use Paysafecard at UK Online Casinos?

Using Paysafecard at an online casino is a relatively easy process. Just follow these steps:

Purchase a Paysafecard

Buy your Paysafecard at a local outlet or gas station for a specific amount, up to £50 for one PIN.

Register your account in an online casino in the UK that accepts Paysafecard

You need to make an account at the online casino that accepts Paysafecard in the UK. Then, follow the registration process and log in to your account.

Select Paysafecard as a payment method and make a deposit

Once you log into your account, go to the Cashier section, and select Paysafecard as a payment method. Then, enter the 16-digit code from your Paysafecard, and after that, the funds will be transferred to your casino account immediately.

Start playing your favourite games.

Regardless if you like slot games, live casino games, or table games, you can play whatever you want with the balance you deposited with Paysafecard.

Do All Casinos in the UK Accept Paysafecard?

Paysafecard is widely accepted among online casinos in the UK because it is a reputable and safe way to deposit funds. However, not all online casinos accept Paysafecard as a payment method — so always check the FAQ section or contact customer support to double-check. Also, be aware that withdrawal with Paysafecard is not possible.

It’s worth mentioning that well-established and most-secure casinos in the UK accept Paysafecard as a payment method.

Advantages of Using Paysafecard to Gamble Online in the UK

Paysafecard is a preferred payment method for UK players who are more privacy-conscious.

Playing the top online casino games with Paysafecard is easy, including blackjack, poker, roulette, craps, slots, and others. Let’s take a look at the advantages of using Paysafecard:

Safe and secure

Today, many people are worried about depositing their funds at online casinos because of the many internet frauds and exposure of banking details. You can rest assured that this won’t happen if you use Paysafecard at UK online casinos.

Given the fact that you are not exposing any of your personal information online — you can play your favourite games with peace of mind.

Controls your deposits

The Paysafecard balance depends on how much money you put into the card, and it is an excellent way for players who want to control their spending at online casinos. With Paysafecard, you can only go up to the limit, which protects you from blowing off your money at once.

It is widespread among online casinos in the UK

Many reputable and licensed online casinos in the UK accept Paysafecard as a payment method, so it should be relatively easy to find them among the ocean of UK online casinos. You can also check the list of the 9 best Paysafecard casinos in the UK.

No fees

We must also point out another benefit — there are no added fees when you deposit with Paysafecard. Many people are more likely to cut costs and fees, which are distinctive with bank transfers. Therefore, Paysafecard is the best option for players who want to bypass the unnecessary waste of money.

Is it Safe to Use Paysafecard in Online Casinos in the UK?

Paysafecard is mainly considered the most secure payment method for online casinos in the UK. Paysafecard is a prepaid card; therefore, it allows players to easily manage their casino spending by depositing the amount of money they are comfortable with.

In addition to that, Paysafecard enables players to stay anonymous while gambling and having fun online.

It is very important to note that the safety and security of using Paysafecard at an online casino also depend on the casino itself. Therefore, always ensure the online casino is licensed and regulated by the UKGC. This guarantees that the UK online casino with Paysafecard adheres to strict guidelines for player protection and fair gaming.

To summarise, using Paysafecard as a deposit method at licensed and regulated casinos in the UK is completely safe and secure. However, we recommend you check the casino’s credentials and reviews before depositing.