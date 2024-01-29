Top HR head added to food producer’s new-look senior team

Macphie appoints experienced Head of Human Resources

A LEADING FOOD firm has turned to an HR leader from the UK’s drinks sector, as it adds to its new-look senior management team.

Macphie Ltd has hired Paul McGovern to the newly created Head of Human Resources role, bringing with him years of experience working as a HR head for some of the world’s biggest beverage brands.

The Glaswegian joins following more than eight years at Edrington and has worked as Head of HR for household brands like Heineken and The Macallan.

Paul will now manage the personal development of more than 250 staff members at Macphie – looking especially at the training and boosting of digital skills across the team, while supporting the family business’s company culture.

Paul said: “The role very quickly made sense to me. Having worked in the food and drink industry for the best part of two decades, I’ve always been aware of Macphie’s very high reputation.

“There’s a reason why it has a base of high tenure among staff and that’s because Macphie is an extremely well-run business, with a strong family ethos and people-led company culture. It’s now my job to protect and enhance that wherever I can.

“There are big growth plans and the hard-working team are central to that. By working closely with each other we can continue to be proud of the work we’re doing in a sector that is extremely important in Scotland and the UK.”

Paul left Glasgow Caledonian University with a Masters in Logistics before taking up logistical roles at Exel, DHL, Scottish & Newcastle PLC and Heineken thereafter. It was there that Paul made the transition into HR, after showcasing an adept skill of managing relationships with trade unions while overseeing staff.

The hire enhances Macphie’s new-look leadership team with the food firm recently announcing a string of impressive appointments, including Donald MacDonald as Operations Director and Ed Widdowson as Strategy and Sustainability Director.

Andy Stapley, Chief Executive at Macphie Ltd said: “Paul brings with him some incredibly valuable experience and skills. Having worked for some of the top drink brands in the world, we’re delighted to be welcoming Paul into an already-strong leadership team.

“The appointment adds another driven, skilled and highly experienced operator to the Macphie leadership team. We’ve added some excellent talent in the past 12 months which is critical in our push for global expansion.”

Originally founded in 1928 in Glasgow, the company later relocated to Glenbervie, near Stonehaven, in 1973, it has since grown to have 250 employees with revenues of over £70m.

Macphie Ltd is now an internationally renowned ingredients manufacturer, producing a wide range of products across its core categories of sauce, bakery and ice cream inclusions, as well as offering plant-based and gluten-free options.

Macphie’s vision is to be the go-to partner for food brands around the world, turning ideas and creativity into practical solutions. Its passion for making life easier for chefs and bakers is reflected in its “simply clever” strapline.

