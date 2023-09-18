Lanark community receives vital funding for path upgrade 

Scotland’s walking charity donates £11k as part of inaugural fund

A MUCH-used local pathway in Lanark has received a significant upgrade thanks to generous funding from the Ian Findlay Path Fund.

Deadman’s Lane has been given a dramatic facelift after the Lanark Community Development Trust [LCDT] applied to the new £1.5m fund set up by the nation’s walking charity Paths for All.

Improvements have been made to a short section of the heavily used pathway linking residential areas to Lanark Grammar School following a £11,200 donation – which subsequently received match funding to help complete the project.

Speaking about the successful completion of the project, Chair of the LCDT, Sylvia Russell said: “It has been a pleasure to see the different elements of this project come together, and the working group is thrilled with the progress made so far.

“It will make a huge difference to those who use the lane, with it being wider, brighter and safer to travel along.

“We give thanks to Paths for All, and the Ian Findlay Path Fund, as the Deadman’s Lane Project would not have been realised without their help and support.”

The project has been well received by the local community, with additional donations from The Rotary Club of Lanark, Lanark Grammar School PTA, The Royal Burgh of Lanark Community Council, South Lanarkshire Community Fund as well as local residents.

Pupils and staff at Lanark Grammar School have also been working on a giant mural, of ‘Lanark landmarks’ which will adorn the new fence that will be erected along the length of the lane.

Project Manager, David Dalgliesh, said: “The new fence with the mural will be going up at the start of next week, with planting at the site as well.

“The new half whisky barrels have been painted by the school kids and have been planted by Lanark in Bloom, and they look great. The lane looks much better already, we can’t wait to see it fully finished.”

The Ian Findlay Path Fund was first announced in March 2022 as part of the Scottish Government’s record investment for active travel. They are committed to investing at least £320million or 10% of the transport budget for walking, wheeling and cycling by 2024-25.

Since the fund’s launch in August 2022, 24 projects across 15 local authority areas in Scotland have received funding totalling nearly £1.3m.

Community groups, third sector organisations and charities wanting to improve the accessibility of their local path networks are eligible to apply for between £10,000 to £100,000 in what will be its second year of operation.

Kevin Lafferty, CEO of Paths for All said “We’re pleased to see such great results from the first round of funding, and the impact it is already having in those communities.

“The first year of funding has revealed a wide range of exciting projects which demonstrate the innovation and dedication of applicant groups, encouraging active travel by improving path networks within their local communities.

“The Deadman’s Lane upgrade showcases the dedication of local communities to promote active travel and improve accessibility. We look forward to the progress of future projects and welcome applications for the second round of the Ian Findlay Path Fund.”

The Ian Findlay Path Fund is supported by Transport Scotland. It was established in memory of Ian Findlay CBE, the late Chief Officer of Paths for All, and it continues to support local initiatives aimed at enhancing path networks and fostering active travel.

Community groups interested in applying for the second round of funding can reach out to the Ian Findlay Path Fund team at [email protected].

For more information on the Ian Findlay Path Fund, visit: https://www.pathsforall.org.uk/community-paths/ian-findlay-path-fund

For more information about the Lanark Community Development Trust here: https://lanarktrust.co.uk/lcdt-project/deadmans-lane/