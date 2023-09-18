“It’s Willy Wonka’s lift”: Man claims to have spotted hovering UFO

A MAN claims to have spotted a “rhombus-shaped” UFO hovering overhead near his home – but others aren’t so convinced.

ET-spotter Krystiano sighted the bizarre shape high in the sky above his London home on Monday, drifting solemnly through the clouds.

The 33-year-old quickly whipped out his phone to grab snaps and a video of the apparent UFO, which he claims was shaped like a rhombus and exuded “a lot of energy“.

Footage of the unidentified object shows it suspended high in the evening sky above London, moving slowly below the clouds.

Some Facebook users believed that it was UFO, however most thought it was more likely a balloon or drone

The object – which is indiscernible from the distance Krystiano is filming from – appears black or grey in colour, and moves in a linear fashion, never changing direction or speed.

It calmly soars through the sky as Krystiano zooms in and follows it briefly, before the video ends as it appears to begin fading into the clouds.

Further images of the object show it closer up, which reveal it to indeed resemble a rhombus-like shape, whilst it seems almost shiny and reflective in colour.

Krystiano shared the video and snaps to social media on Monday (11 SEP) with the caption: “Rhombus-shaped, rotates around its own axis. I saw a lot of energy in this ship.”

His footage has since racked up over 130 likes and more than 70 comments from users who seem less convinced

One user said: “I can see some poor kid crying over that pic, so a balloon. Good effort though.”

Another added: “It looks like a UFO, it’s a flying drone people are making [to] look like a UFO, new craze”

A third replied: “100% clearly a balloon here. Very obvious.”

Another joked: “It’s Willy Wonka’s lift.”

A fifth commented: “I don’t want to be the balloon guy but it looks very much like a balloon.”

However, one user who believes in alien life claimed: “Jokes aside about this being a balloon, myself and my son witnessed a conical/rhombus-shaped object in the sky in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2018.”

Speaking today (WED), Krystiano claimed he has always had a “connection” to UFOs since he was a child, and claims to see them on a regular basis.

Describing UFO-spotting as a “pleasure and a hobby” he said: “[I have spotted UFOs] every couple of weeks for about three years now. They often go unnoticed.

“Whenever I see a UFO, it makes me happy. They have a very positive energy.

“I have a strong feeling that something is coming soon.”