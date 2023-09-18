Music set to fill Scots library reading room

A SCOTS library is set to transform into a musical performances space under the curation of a known musician.

Renowned fiddle player Aidan O’Rourke is ready to line up the space in the National Library of Scotland, Edinburgh, where he will be joined by Alan MacDonald and Sarah-Jane Summers.

Aidan O’Rourke. (C) National Library of Scotland.

The group will also be welcoming storyteller Eddie Linehan, and are teaming up for two performances of Gaelic folklore – called Beacon – on the evening of Saturday 30 September.

The performances will start in the vaulted foyer and finish in the Special Collections Reading Room with panoramic views of Arthur’s Seat in the distance.

Beacon is a response to ‘Sgeul | Story: Folktales from the Scottish Highlands’, an exhibition now on show at the National Library in Edinburgh.

The exhibition tells the story of John Francis Campbell (or Iain Òg Ìle), a 19th-century figure who fell in love with Gaelic language and culture.

Working alongside local storytellers and scribes, he collected and printed Gaelic folktales that were in danger of being lost as the oral tradition dwindled.

Examining the collections, O’Rourke was struck by the words of George Webb Dasent, the first translator of the Icelandic sagas into English, writing to John Francis Campbell about the stories Campbell had told him – specifically the “beautiful likening of light to sound and stories”.

O’Rourke also shared that he was left enthralled with the idea of Campbell sending out a beam of light that sweeps around, collecting tales, ballads and charms.

He loved the idea of the ‘pure tale’ that doesn’t belong anywhere but is shared in all our collected consciousness, anywhere in the world.

Speaking today, he said: “I thought we could all take a walk together through the reading rooms of the National Library. I imagine one of these beams, illuminating glimpses of the various riches that stimulated Campbell.

“We’ll hear stories linked to Ossianic ballads from Eddie Linehan – one of the few remaining practising seanchaithe, or traditional Irish lore-keepers.

“We’ll hear Gaelic in story, song and music from one of Scotland’s great pipers and singers, Allan McDonald, a true tradition bearer.

“I’ll contribute Highland fiddle tunes and we welcome Sarah-Jane Summers to play Norwegian Hardanger fiddle as a note to Campbell’s fascination for Scandinavia.”

National Librarian Amina Shah said: “Campbell’s archive – steeped in Gaelic culture and folklore – is a rich source of inspiration for artists and musicians.

“The exhibition space itself is evocative of 19th-century Scotland thanks to Campbell’s own artistic rendering of the landscapes and people he encountered on his travels.

“We are committed to experimenting with the collections and our spaces to inspire and entertain people in new ways. So we commissioned Aidan O’Rourke – one of Scotland’s most celebrated musicians – to respond to these stories and spaces.

“We are really looking forward to seeing Beacon in action – transforming our spaces at George IV Bridge into what will be a magical evening.”

There are two performances of Beacon on the evening of Saturday 30 September, at 6pm and 8.30pm.

Doors open 30 minutes before each performance to give access to a paid bar selling alcohol, soft drinks and snacks, as well as a chance to see the exhibition.

Due to the unique nature of the event, tickets are limited to around 30 attendees per performance. Tickets cost £10/£8 (plus booking fee) and can be bought via Eventbrite.