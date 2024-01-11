THIS is the shocking moment two thieves brazenly smash their way into a London cafe and empty the tills.

The footage was captured by cameras on the premises of Singh’s Corner in Southall Green, London in the early hours of Sunday morning as the duo snuck into the restaurant undisturbed.

The pair crawled into the establishment and emptied the tills before escaping, leaving the owners of the vegan eatery devastated.

The overnight raid left severe damage to the front of the shop, which was found by the owners when they arrived at the shop on Sunday and showed the smashed glass.

The disturbing clip begins as one of the burglars, dressed in a mask and dark clothes, smashes a heavy object against the bottom of the glass before retrieving it and launching it for a second time.

He then begins to punch the bottom of the glass and crawls into the small space before appearing on the internal camera of the cafe.

Whilst his accomplice waits outside, the man hurries behind the counter searching for the till and wanders past before spotting the till tray and grabbing it.

He rushes back to the exit and slides the tray to his partner in crime before crawling carefully through the glass and exiting the eatery.

The pair then quickly turn down the side street just feet from the entrance to the cafe and disappear out of sight.

The restaurant owner also shared clips of the chaos caused by the two thieves as the camera shows the extent of the damage to both shutters and glass window panes.

Singh’s Corner is a cash-only restaurant which means that the owner has lost a full day’s takings before being able to take the money to the bank.

The footage of the robbery was posted to social media on Sunday with the caption: “Singhs Corner, a restaurant in Southall was targeted for their cash register by thieves.”

Social media users were left shocked at the brazen crime with the post gaining dozens of likes and comments from stunned users.

One user said: “All that for about a £100 float in the tills.”

Another added: “Who leaves cash in the register overnight?”

A third commented: “A small family business attacked, but is it for a small amount of money or a family, customer or competitor dispute gone sour

“Either way, I have a feeling that the local community will find out who did this and meter out their own justice.”