A SCOTS café that has seen punters travel from across the United Kingdom to sample their scran has released a limited-edition Christmas special.

The much-loved Lunch based in Anniesland, Glasgow has teased one of their new wraps which they’ve christened Fairytale of New Yorkie – in a nod to The Pogues’ Christmas hit.

Customers will be able to get their hands on the incredible scran from this Monday at both the store in Anniesland and sister store Tophskis in Clarkston.

Lunch has shared an incredible festive wrap that is sure to leave foodies feeling full. Credit: Lunch Glasgow

The wrap will include all the traditional elements of a Christmas dinner and is sure to have diners rushing to get in the festive spirit.

The popular eatery shared an image to Instagram outside of their store in Clarkston yesterday showing the wrap in all of its glory.

The picture shows the large Yorkshire pudding breaking at the seams as it contains a sumptuous meal inside.

A layer of gravy has been poured over the top of the streaky bacon and chicken tenders whilst pork stuffing is placed further down the wrap.

This will give it a festive feel that should leave foodies full after visiting the store which is well known for its incredible creations.

Lunch posted the picture on social media yesterday, writing: “I know I should be posting about Walk in Wednesdays boxmeals but people huv tae know.

“This is one of our Christmas specials and it’s launching on Monday 27th.

“Fairytale of New Yorkie – Yorkshire pudding wrap, pork stuffing, tenders, streaky bacon, dipping gravy.

“It will be available at both Lunch and Tophski’s Glasgow.”

The post received over 1,980 likes with dozens of comments from Scots who couldn’t wait to get their hands on the tasty treat.

One said: “Ooooffft.”

Another added: “Buzzing for this.”

A third replied: “Ooft, get in my belly.”

Another commented: “Utter filth, I need it.”

A fifth stated: “Swoon.”

