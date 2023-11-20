ABBEY Clancy has revealed she was left “fuming” after organisers of her child’s prizegiving ceremony opted for a Strictly flop instead of her to give a “motivational speech”.

The model and podcast host told The Therapy Crouch listeners yesterday how she sat down at the awards do knowing that the school had lined up some motivational speeches.

The Strictly Come Dancing winner was not prepared to see someone who had also appeared on the show give a speech – considering they were voted off the popular BBC show in the first week.

Footage from the podcast shows Abbey recalling the night in question whilst sitting on a sofa surrounded by pillows.

The 37-year-old says: “In one of my kid’s schools – I couldn’t believe it – so we went for this prizegiving night, they had inspirational people doing a speech.

“They had this person who was a contestant on Strictly who went out in the first round and there’s me sitting in the audience going ‘I won this, I won Strictly’.

“You haven’t asked me to do the motivational speech.”

Peter comments with a wide, beaming smile and head on his hand, recalling the event saying: “I couldn’t believe it, I was sitting there, and they were talking about being on Strictly.”

Abbey recalled how she had to sit and listen to the speech irrespective of her Strictly success back in 2013 as her husband informed her of the speaker’s fortunes on the famed floor.

The mum-of-four said: “Pete was Googling her and going in the silence, ‘She went out in the first round [of Strictly], what’s she doing up there?’

“I’m sitting there fuming.”

Abbey Clancy told how she was left fuming after appearing at her child’s prizegiving. Credit: The Therapy Crouch

Peter admits to his wife that despite the speaker’s misfortune on Strictly, the speech was good, saying: “She was a good speaker though.”

Abbey seems to have let the incident go as she agrees, adding: “She actually really was, but she did go out in the first round.”

The podcast shared the clip online yesterday with the caption: “I won this…”

The clip received over 13,000 likes and dozens of comments from social media users who were left in stitches by the hilarious tale.

One said: “It’s me wanting to know who the ‘inspirational speaker’ was.”

Another added: “Just love your honesty.”

A third replied: “I need to know who the speaker was.”

Another commented: “Come and do a motivational speech at our school in the Lake District.”

Abbey Clancy won Strictly Come Dancing in 2013 after she was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec as they beat Susanna Reid and Kevin Clifton to the Glitter Ball trophy.