Scottish hotel group triumphs at Hotel Honours Awards

SCOTS hotel group Crerar Hotels saw success at the Hotels of the Year’s Hotel Honours Awards on Sunday, winning seven awards.

Crerar Hotels attended the black-tie Grand Annual Awards Dinner with seven award wins on the night across several different categories including spa, hotel, and people.

Balmoral Arms located in Ballater and Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa in Inveraray both won multiple awards each leading to Crerar Hotels’ success.

The hotel group features a collection of four and five-star Scottish properties

The inn was named Best Deluxe Inn in Scotland at the awards, while two team members were also recognised.

The Rising Star Management Medal was awarded to team member Rohan Punikar while Chris Chew won Deputy Manager of the Year.

Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa, which enjoyed a £765,000 investment in 2021, was named both Best Rural Hotel of the Year and Town Hotel of the Year.

Meanwhile, other hotels within the Crerar Hotels portfolio were also celebrating as the newly upgraded Coast Spa at Golf View Hotel & Spa achieved the Spa Excellence Award.

Marc Gardner of Oban Bay Hotel and Glencoe Inn & Gathering took home Cluster General Manager of the Year.

The 2023 Hotels of the Year Scotland Awards celebrated its 20th anniversary and made a return to its live events programme following the pandemic with an expanded event.

Chris Wayne-Wills, CEO of Crerar Hotels, said: “To win seven awards in various categories at the Hotels of the Year Scotland awards is an incredible feat.

“In fact, I believe Crerar Hotels was the most awarded hotel group of the year.

“I’m delighted to see the investment in many of the hotels including Balmoral Arms and our spa hotels Loch Fyne Hotel & Spa and Golf View Hotel & Spa has paid off.

“However more importantly these award wins are testament to the brilliant teams we have at the heart of each hotel who provide our guests with excellent and authentic Scottish hospitality.

“All of our hotels and inns offer something different thanks to the spectacular locations they reside however it is the same excellent, warm and authentic hospitality which guests will receive no matter where they stay.

“It’s incredible that our brilliant teams have been recognised for their hard work, dedication and passion. It is greatly deserved.”