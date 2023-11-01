Shining stars of the community praised at awards ceremony

Milngavie day centre commended for going the extra mile

STAFF at a specialised day centre have been commended by their employer for their commitment to providing high-quality care to members of the community living with advanced dementia.

Oakburn Park Day Care Service, operated by Bield Housing and Care, was crowned ‘Team of the Year’ at the organisation’s 2023 Staff Awards. Bield enlisted the help of the public to vote for the winning team by way of a poll.

The centre provides a service to over 20 members three days a week, giving those living with dementia access to professional care and social activities. Additionally, Oakburn Park supports the caregivers of its service users through respite services and support groups.

The Oakburn Park team is highly valued in the community, with their passion and high levels of service resulting in over 10,000 votes for the team in the public poll.

Donna McCallum, Manager at Bield’s Oakburn Park, said: “Our team are just incredible, we’re all one big family, and it shows.

“We’ve been a part of the community for over 13 years now, we regularly hear from relatives and caregivers that the service is vital for supporting them to keep loved ones at home for longer. We act as a transition for some residents before they move into full-time care.

“The majority of the team has been with Bield for almost 10 years, the work we do is so rewarding and we work very closely to provide the best possible service.

“I could not be prouder of the team, the win at the Staff Awards was the icing on the cake. We had such a great day out to celebrate, one of our service user’s relatives even surprised us with a personalised cake!”

The care facility promotes a strong community spirit and fosters connections with local organisations, shops and churches to keep the focus on members remaining engaged and integrated with the local area. Alongside three day a week care for those with dementia, the facility offers a two day a week service for the elderly and frail, who have limited ability to stay connected with others.

Bield’s Chief Executive, Dr Lynne Douglas, said: “The annual Bield Staff Awards are a chance for us to celebrate our workforce and their achievements.

“The team at Oakburn Park are renowned in the area and the work they do with the service users is appreciated by all.”

Bield held its second annual Staff Awards following its AGM and Staff Conference in September 2023, with seven individuals and teams awarded at the ceremony.

Bield is a leading source of housing and care services for older people across Scotland, supporting more than 5,000 people across 60 developments.

Its work is aimed at helping older people in Scotland to live independent and fulfilled lives at home for as long as possible.

As a people-focused organisation, Bield values its staff and supports their development through its People Strategy which centres around skills, recruitment, health and wellbeing.

To find out more about Bield and its developments, visit https://www.bield.co.uk/ or follow on Facebook @bieldhousingandcare and Twitter @BieldScotland