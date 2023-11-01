Renowned legal firm adds five experts to coveted teams

Departments add to roster thanks to year-on-year growth

HIGHLY respected law firm Gibson Kerr has bolstered its family and personal law departments with the addition of five new staff members.

The firm has strengthened its family and personal law teams with several new hires across its Central Belt locations.

Joining the firm’s family law practice are Solicitors Gabriella Lipschitz and Laura Brown, as well as Family Law Administrator Mhairi Pierce. The personal law team has added Solicitor Briege Valentine and Personal Law Administrator Victoria Shields.

The appointments come after record results for both the departments, with the family law department growing by an average of 10% per quarter, and the personal law department by 7%.

Gabriella Lipschitz graduated from the University of Edinburgh with a First-Class Honours degree in Law and a Distinction in the Diploma in Professional Legal Practice and has tutored Family Law at the University of Edinburgh for the past three years. Gabriella also undertook a specialist traineeship in Family Law prior to qualifying as a Solicitor.

She said: “It’s very exciting to be joining Gibson Kerr’s esteemed family law team. The firm has an established reputation and is continuing to grow. I’m looking forward to collaborating with talented colleagues and contributing my skills and experience to further serve Gibson Kerr’s clients.”

Laura Brown and Mhairi Pierce have also joined the Family Law team. Mhairi will bring 20 plus years of experience in family law where she will provide administrative support to the department – she hopes to qualify as a paralegal in the near future. Laura completed her LLB and Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Strathclyde and has attended several children’s hearings across Scotland.

Laura said: “My background in family law should help me hit the ground running and make a meaningful contribution to the firm right away, which I’m really looking forward to. I’m eager to help Gibson Kerr continue innovating and providing excellent counsel to its clients.”

Briege Valentine completed both her undergraduate Law (LLB) degree and her Diploma in Professional Legal Practice at the University of Strathclyde. Her traineeship had a focus on all matters relating to executry administration such as advising on wills, powers of attorney and adults with incapacity issues.

Briege said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining the personal law team at Gibson Kerr, particularly during an exciting period of growth within the department.

“The team is friendly, supportive and has a wealth of experience in a diverse range of personal law matters, making the move to Gibson Kerr a significantly positive step in my career as a newly qualified solicitor.”

Personal Law Administrator, Victoria Shields, graduated from Edge Hill University in 2018 and has since worked in several roles focusing on customer service and administration – she is currently studying Criminology and Law at the Open University.

Lindsay Maclean, Partner and Head of Personal Law at Gibson Kerr said: “Gabriella, Laura, Briege, Victoria and Mhairi bring an abundance of talent and fresh thinking right away to the Gibson Kerr family.

“As demand for our services continues to rise, introducing fresh talent and experienced professionals will allow us to maintain our high standards of client care. We look forward to the fresh perspectives and expertise they will bring as we enter this next stage of firm growth.”

The appointments coincide with the promotion of Karen Sutherland to Associate earlier this year.

Gibson Kerr dates back more than 100 years and was acquired by Partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is Head of Family Law, Partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is Head of Personal Law, and the Property team is headed by Scott Rasmusen.

