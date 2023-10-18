SCOTLAND’S spa hotel and resort Crieff Hydro has announced the launch of its very own Spa Academy, aimed at boosting the number of people choosing a career in the sector.

The brand-new, SQA-accredited programme intends to transform beauty school beginners into qualified massage therapists.

Candidates would secure permanent employment at the venue as soon as they are enrolled on the course.

Applications for the intensive training course and yearlong programme opened on 16 October, with eight spots in the initial cohort up for grabs when it launches in January 2024.

The new Spa Academy programme is SQA accredited and provides candidates with employment

It’s hoped the Academy will deliver fresh opportunities for people in the area and those keen to get on the career ladder.

The course is tailored specifically for students with no prior experience in the spa or beauty industry.

Laura Wilson, Spa Manager at Crieff Hydro, said: “We’re all about creating exciting opportunities and nurturing new talent, and that’s why I’m absolutely delighted to be launching Crieff Hydro’s very own Spa Academy.

“It’s no secret that Scotland’s beauty industry is facing a recruitment crisis.

“Much of that comes from the barriers people face while trying to take up a role within the sector for the first time, so we’ve made it our mission to address that.

“We’re encouraging absolutely anyone with an interest in starting a new career and has a passion for health and wellbeing to apply for a spot at our Spa Academy.

“Our top facilities and professional working environment will give you the skills and qualifications you need to excel in your career, especially if you’re brand-new to the industry.”

Those selected to take part in the programme will be provided with extensive training in a range of different kinds of massage.

They will also take part in mock treatment days and gain an in-depth knowledge of muscle anatomy under the guidance of Crieff Hydro’s team of expert trainers.

After graduating with an SCQF level five Beauty Massage diploma, students will then continue their careers at Crieff Hydro on a work-learning split.

This will give them the opportunity to become qualified in a wealth of new spa skills on the job, including hot stone massage, facials and body treatments.

Laura continued: “This is an exciting time for the Crieff Hydro spa. We have been working behind the scenes on implementing lots of wonderful new treatments in partnership with some of the biggest names in the beauty industry.

“To do that, we need a robust, talented and enthusiastic team of therapists and I’m confident we will find them with the help of our brand-new training course.”

Stephen Leckie, chairman and CEO of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels, said: “Crieff Hydro is continuing to pave the way with industry leading recruitment initiatives, and our brand-new Spa Academy is no exception to that.

“Being a spa therapist at Crieff Hydro offers excellent career progression and a range of outstanding incentives.

Stephen said that the incentives include: “competitive pay and commission on product sales, discounts on leisure membership, food and hotel stays and live in accommodation where required.”

He went on: “Not only that, but we also provide the opportunity for our spa therapists to attend a 5-star trip to Parma in Italy to see the products we use in-house made first-hand.

“I’m excited to watch our team grow and look forward to welcoming some brand-new team members to the Crieff Hydro Family.”